Christian’s piece is grim, yes — especially its photography of shelled schools — but it’s also full of determination. He writes that Ukraine’s kids have been scarred by the war’s lessons of sacrifice and struggle, but that they will push the students to shape a better society.

As one educator told him, “These children will be different. They will live among heroes.”

On the other side of the border, too, there are heroes worth putting hope in. Russian dissident and Post Opinions contributor Vladimir Kara-Murza’s whole life has been an “unflinching defense of democracy,” the Editorial Board writes, even through his sham trial for “treason” against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The trial is about to conclude, probably in an indefensible sentence for Vladimir. As he said in his closing court remarks, which we also published here, “I know the verdict. I knew it a year ago when I saw people in black uniforms and black masks running after my car in the rearview mirror.”

But Vladimir’s “treason” is just the sound of a person aspiring for a free, post-Putin Russia. That might be far off, he writes, but he knows “this day will come as inevitably as spring follows even the coldest winter.”

All the way at the other end of Europe is a bit of history that might fortify these Ukrainian (and Russian) hopes: It’s 25 years since the Good Friday agreement brought peace to Northern Ireland. Former U.S. president Bill Clinton writes in an op-ed that the long peace shows what can be accomplished by a determined people sick of conflict.

It sounds a lot like what’s happening in the bunker of School 17.

Chaser: Columnist Max Boot has an immediate reason for optimism: the “unbroken string of bad news” for Russia’s military.

Extra help kicking addiction

Perhaps it’s not quite so geopolitically consequential as the Good Friday deal, but another anniversary means everything to professor and author Michael W. Clune: He’s 21 years clean.

His op-ed reflects on his addiction and how he got out of it. But he doesn’t credit rehab or therapy or peer groups or pharmaceutical intervention with his success. He credits prosecution.

“I believe that my arrest saved my life,” Clune writes. “Through a court-mandated treatment program, I began my road to recovery.”

Clune believes we should pump the brakes on the accelerating movement to decriminalize drug use. He writes that treatment alone isn’t as effective as proponents say, with high relapse rates. The push of the law can help, he says.

Chaser: Contributing columnist Brian Broome is also in recovery. He wrote last year on the silliness of still stigmatizing and criminalizing marijuana, a world away from hard drugs.

From Brigham Young University student Addison Graham’s op-ed on saving the lake: The church’s donation is huge — it’s also just 2 percent of what will be required.

Graham writes that it’s going to take much bigger thinking to replenish the Great Salt Lake, and he runs us through the most promising of those big thoughts. He also explains how “Mother Nature’s generosity” has provided a surprising reprieve — but for only long enough to get our actions in order.

Chaser: Columnist Dana Milbank discovered last week just how much work he can do to help the environment from his own yard.

More politics

Congratulations, Matthew Kacsmaryk! You are the worst federal judge in the United States! Your award will arrive by post, so long you don’t rule all interstate mail unconstitutional in the meantime.

The distinction is presented by columnist Ruth Marcus, who writes that Kacsmaryk’s opinion overriding the Food and Drug Administration to ban the abortion medication mifepristone is not only hopelessly argued but also stuffed with the language of a “zealot, committed more to promoting a cause than applying the law.”

Apologies to Justice Clarence Thomas — remember, it’s an honor just to be nominated. But don’t worry, Ruth read about all your private-jet gallivanting and excoriated you, too.

Smartest, fastest

The Bye-Ku

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

It’s either water

Or funeral potatoes

For the Great Salt Lake

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!

