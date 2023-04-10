The children of School 17 are on their way to class when an air raid siren sounds. Cheerful chaos ensues. No one seems afraid; alerts happen often, and everyone knows what to do. The younger kids head for the basement shelter, a bunkerlike space spruced up with colored lights and bright paint. The upper grades congregate in a ground-level hallway whose windows are covered by concrete slabs, transforming the once-airy corridor into a dark but safe tunnel.
War is part of the routine for the teachers and students in Irpin, a Kyiv suburb that gained fame last year as the site of atrocities committed by the Russian troops. In the early days of the Russian invasion, the school was hit by a missile, but since then it has been refurbished with funds from UNICEF and other donors. This makes School 17 relatively well-off.
So far, more than 2,000 Ukrainian schools have been damaged by the fighting, more than 300 of them destroyed, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Education. And even schools physically untouched are struggling with the reverberations of a shattered economy, the constant threat of air attack and the everyday stress of a grinding conflict.
Watching school administrators, teachers and students cope with these pressures is at once heartbreaking and inspiring.
When Russian troops occupied the northern Ukrainian village of Ploske for eight days last year, they set up their headquarters in the local school. One battle caused a fire that devastated the gym and woodworking shop — damage that has yet to be repaired — Lyudmila Malash, the principal, tells me. When the Russians left, they took the school’s laptops, scanners and printers — and left feces on the floors. The school has managed to replace much of its equipment. But the violence has been traumatic, says Malash, in a community that has long regarded its school as a center of local identity. “We’re fighting the war in our own way,” she said. “We are fighting for the education of Ukrainian children.”
It’s hard to create a sense of community when many of its members are gone. The invasion brought mass dislocation just as Ukrainian schools were emerging from two years of online learning during the pandemic. In the past year, more than 8 million people have left Ukraine, and an estimated 6 million have moved within the country. Only 28 percent of Ukrainian children are going to school in person, according to former education minister Liliya Hrynevych. One-third attend remotely, and another third do a mix of both.
Daniil Solovyov, 11, manages half of his schooling online, from his family’s ninth-floor apartment on the outskirts of Kyiv. He’d rather be spending time with his friends, he says. But the war reminds him that normalcy remains out of reach. In October, a Russian missile landed 500 yards from his building. From their window, with its expansive view of the city, he and his older sister have watched air defenses fight off Russian attacks. They can precisely describe the sounds that Iranian-made Shahid drones make as they fly past. “I don’t want to go to any more shelters,” says Daniil. He keeps his headphones on to muffle the sirens.
Small wonder that both teachers and parents report signs of a widespread psychological crisis. According to Hrynevych, 61 percent of parents say their children are showing symptoms of serious stress. Fifty-four percent of teachers say they’re in need of psychological support.
In the village of Novyi Bykiv, about an hour’s drive east of Kyiv, pupils in the village school stage a performance to celebrate the Ukrainian national poet Taras Shevchenko. (In Russia, in contrast, laying flowers at the statue of a Ukrainian writer is a crime that can lead to jail time.) The cafeteria where the show is held retains battle scars.
A good education system should extend beyond daily lessons to help children learn to adapt to life. It should aim to produce good citizens who know their obligations as well as their rights. In this way, the war has offered an opportunity. “It’s all about using this tragic moment of history to change things,” says Anna Novosad, another former education minister who now runs a charity working to revive damaged schools. She and other reformers want to see an expanded role for civics classes that will reinforce democratic values.
Ukraine’s schoolchildren have, in the past year, absorbed a lifetime’s worth of lessons about sacrifice and struggle — and this stands to shape their society. “These children will be different,” Hrynevych says. “They will live among heroes. They will see how people gave their lives for the freedom and independence of Ukraine.”