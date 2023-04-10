The election of Janet Protasiewicz to the Wisconsin Supreme Court was undoubtedly a significant event, as highlighted by three April 6 articles: the front-page article “Wis. race reflects power of abortion;” Paul Kane’s @PKCapitol column, “Big win in Wisconsin validates Democrats’ post-Roe game plan;” and E.J. Dionne Jr.’s op-ed, “A bad day for the GOP in Chicago and Wisconsin.” But Republican state Rep. Dan Knodl also won an open Senate seat, giving the GOP a supermajority in the Wisconsin Senate.
The irony is that, while the Wisconsin Supreme Court might rule on gerrymandering that contributed to that supermajority, Republicans have the votes to convict the governor, attorney general and judges, including the just-elected Supreme Court justice, in an impeachment trial.
The Wisconsin political odyssey will likely continue.
Michael D. Brondos, Haymarket