Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rina Bliss is an educator who happens also to study the nature of intelligence. She writes that AI can’t teach worth a damn.

Bliss knows this from experience, after her kindergartners came home with download codes for an AI instruction app. Things did not go well.

But she also knows from her research that true learning requires much more than just “being fed facts and information.” You need human-to-human inquiry, in all its social and emotional glory, to actually think through and retain information; otherwise, as Bliss puts it, you’ll just “level up without learning.”

Advertisement

That’s what contributing columnist — and teacher — Brian Broome suspected an unassuming student of trying to do when he turned in a surprisingly exceptional assignment.

So Brian, naturally, booted up the AI himself and tried to get it to spit out equally excellent homework. Things … did not go well.

Brian concluded that the top-notch work had come from the student alone. He writes how the embarrassment taught him how poor a pupil AI still is — and how poor a teacher he would be if he doesn’t believe his students.

Chaser: Philosophy professor Lawrence Shapiro explained earlier this year why he’s not worried about students using ChatGPT.

The long road to loving your body

One of the seminal millennial experiences, right up there with avocado toast, is having destroyed our hair over youthful summers at the pool with the “lightening spray” Sun In. If you’re not familiar with this desperate, chemical-y attempt to look just a little bit cooler, count your blessings.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, author (and violinist!) Ling Ling Huang knows it well. Her Sunning-In was one of a raft of things she did to try to adhere to the White standards of beauty she encountered everywhere growing up in Texas. She writes about trying to “tame” her Chinese features, as though they were unwelcome wilderness.

Her “aha” moment eventually came, but it took a while. Huang writes that her slow realization makes her especially grateful for the “persistence” of her body, which “will continue to follow the blueprint it inherited — the one written by my predecessors” … no matter how much Sun In is involved.

Chaser: On the other end of the hair-color spectrum, columnist Ruth Marcus wrote last year about how difficult the world still makes it for women to embrace going gray.

From Catherine Rampell’s column arguing that, sorry, you’re probably actually not paying enough in taxes.

Advertisement

Catherine points out that tax rates have generally fallen over the past few years, including because of pandemic relief and President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts. But in a bit of wonderful Americana, as rates have fallen, complaining about rates has actually increased; the 56 percent number is the highest share in three decades of asking the question.

Alas, if we’re to have the robust welfare state many dream of, taxes need to go up — way up. Something tells me that the inverse of the taxes/complaining relationship wouldn’t be quite as reliable.

Chaser: In honor of almost-Tax Day, revisit Catherine’s staggering photographed walk-through of the IRS’s sorry office in Austin.

More politics

A hard-line antiabortion stance, it turns out, isn’t much of a political winner. If only Republicans had listened to a single one of the many, many indicators that would turn out to be the case.

Advertisement

Well, they didn’t — and, still, some judges and governors are pressing even further. Columnist Eugene Robinson writes that the party is stuck with this liability, which has mostly served to energize the Democrat-voting pro-choice crowd.

Jennifer Rubin says right-wing judicial imperialism on abortion and guns and voting rights, too, could threaten the entire MAGA movement.

Chaser: The Editorial Board writes that mifepristone should remain available while courts resolve the appeal over its legality.

Smartest, fastest

The Bye-Ku

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

Artificial poem

Technical skill with no soul

We’ll call it blank verse

Plus — our first haiku to the editor! Reader Clint Hyde responds to Michael W. Clune’s op-ed, which argued against drug decriminalization because prosecution helped him beat addiction:

Michael Clune is clean

Anecdotes are not data

Nice try anyway

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!

GiftOutline Gift Article