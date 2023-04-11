Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The fall of Kabul in August 2021 was not President Biden’s finest hour. The swift capitulation of Afghanistan’s government to the Taliban after nearly 20 years of U.S. support set off a panicked flight of civilians and chaotic scenes at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, culminating in a terrorist attack on Aug. 26, 2021, that left 13 U.S. service personnel and 170 Afghan civilians dead. The spectacle was especially devastating given Mr. Biden’s previous assurances that nothing like it would happen. On July 8, 2021, as reports came in of Taliban advances, a reporter asked the president if he saw any parallels with the final days of South Vietnam in 1975. Dismissing the Taliban as “not remotely comparable in terms of capability” to the North Vietnamese army, Mr. Biden replied that there was “zero” chance of Saigon redux.

Which brings us to the retrospective statement about these events that the White House issued last Thursday, as many people in Washington prepared for the Easter holiday. Instead of admitting errors, the 12-page document mostly repeats familiar talking points and shifts the blame to Mr. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump.

To be sure, once Mr. Biden sent in U.S. troops to take charge of the airport, they managed to get 124,000 people out by Aug. 31, 2021, — a remarkable achievement attributable largely to the skill and heroism of the American armed forces. Also, out-of-control Republican partisanship creates few incentives for the president to deal self-critically with the Afghanistan events, which hurt Mr. Biden politically and the GOP is accordingly eager to revisit.

Even allowing for all of that, this report is a disappointment.

The document dwells mainly on the tactical dilemma that the United States faced once its Afghan allies realized that U.S. troops were not only leaving but doing so quickly and irreversibly: To warn of, and openly prepare for, an evacuation of U.S. personnel and Afghans who worked with them could have undermined confidence in the Kabul government, making its collapse a self-fulfilling prophecy. Mr. Biden is right that the timing was never going to be ideal and that the subsequent mess in Kabul resulted inescapably from that. However, what created that tactical dilemma in the first place was Mr. Biden’s strategic decision to pursue, with only a few adjustments, the total withdrawal Mr. Trump set in motion.

The report complains that Mr. Trump had negotiated a one-sided withdrawal deal that committed the United States to pull out its forces by May 1, 2021, or risk renewed attacks by the Taliban — and that Mr. Biden had no wiggle room to change it. But this is questionable on two counts. First, Mr. Biden himself was a long-standing critic of the U.S. commitment to Afghanistan; he agreed, in principle, with Mr. Trump about the need to exit. Second, the Taliban had violated its deal with Mr. Trump, before Mr. Biden’s inauguration, by refusing to renounce terrorism and talk peace in good faith with the Western-backed government in Kabul at the time. Though he briefly attempted to jump-start the negotiations, mostly by pressuring the Afghan president, Mr. Biden could have tried harder, possibly making full U.S. withdrawal contingent on an intra-Afghan deal. His military commanders urged him to keep a small but stabilizing U.S. troop presence beyond the Trump-negotiated pullout date.

Undoubtedly, U.S. engagement had cost much. The United States had spent more than $2 trillion in Afghanistan, and more than 2,400 U.S. service members died there. Equally valid is the document’s assertion that U.S. strategic goals — especially decimating al-Qaeda and denying it an Afghan haven — were mostly accomplished. Nevertheless, it is far from clear that the U.S. commitment had grown into an unsustainable drain on this country’s resources. The days of heavy combat and heavy casualties for U.S. troops lay more than half a decade in the past and need not have resumed if a residual U.S. force had stayed to stiffen the Afghan army’s resolve.

The document repeats Mr. Biden’s oft-stated view that the United States is better positioned to deal with China and Russia since it is no longer bogged down in Afghanistan. Perhaps, but the ugly optics of the United States abandoning its ally in Kabul might have reinforced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions to attack Ukraine and signaled irresolution to Beijing. Congress should continue to explore the denouement in Afghanistan, as should the commission of inquiry that lawmakers established on a bipartisan basis.

Meanwhile, there is no debate about the price Afghanistan’s people have paid, in poverty and repression, since the Taliban takeover. The most recent example is the regime’s April 4 order barring Afghan women from working for U.N. agencies providing humanitarian aid. The United States may no longer have a troop presence in this troubled country — but the United States’ moral obligation remains to use whatever leverage it still has to help the Afghan people.

