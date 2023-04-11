Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Catalyzing events in U.S. history have a tendency to shape generations of public officials. In the 1920s, Prohibition and the GOP’s depression economics gave rise to the New Deal Democrats. Racial and cultural repression in the mid-20th century spawned classes of lawmakers fighting for the “rights revolution.” In the 1970s, the Vietnam War and Watergate inspired the antiwar “Watergate babies” to run for Congress.

It might be happening again: The reactionary turn underway in many red states is beginning to shape a new generation of young Democratic officials, many of whom will one day be the party’s leaders.

In these red states, young Democrats are entering local politics and developing public presences in response to the far-right culture-warring unleashed by GOP majorities. New restrictions on abortion and the growing right-wing backlash to LGBTQ rights are radicalizing a wave of Democratic public servants who mostly hail from the Gen Z and millennial generations.

Advertisement

“We’re seeing this across the country,” said Amanda Litman, a co-founder of Run For Something, which recruits progressive candidates for state and local office. “It’s no coincidence that some of the loudest voices pushing back are young leaders in red states, often from urban environments, often people of color, often LGBTQ themselves.”

Last week, after the GOP-controlled state legislature in Tennessee expelled two young Black lawmakers for protesting gun violence, and after a Texas judge invalidated federal approval of abortion medication, Run For Something’s candidate recruitment spiked. Litman says more than half the new candidates are from red states.

What binds these lawmakers and candidates together is an acute sense that the character of the country is on the line and it could determine their own futures. “For them, every part of this conversation is personal,” Litman says.

Advertisement

That’s how Florida state Sen. Anna Eskamani feels. Like many others, the Democrat was first inspired to seek office in 2018 by Donald Trump’s presidency. Now, with GOP majorities in Florida pushing book bans, limits on classroom discussions of race and gender, and a six-week abortion ban, Eskamani says she often feels under siege.

“Sometimes, I joke about walking into the Death Star,” Eskamani said about entering the state capital in Tallahassee. “Each one of the communities you care about and the values you cherish are under attack.”

Eskamani has unleashed rousing broadsides on GOP anti-choice bills and has irritated Republicans with her public mockery of their anti-woke posturing. Because the state’s Democratic minority is limited in what it can accomplish, Eskamani says, she stages social media-friendly moments to “effectively communicate outside the chamber” and communicates regularly with other red-state Democrats about what works and what doesn’t.

Advertisement

This fatalistic awareness of the limits on their power and their corresponding use of emotional social media appeals — often highly personal ones — to reach national constituencies are hallmarks of this crop of lawmakers.

In Nebraska, for instance, state Sen. Megan Hunt recently attacked anti-transgender legislation in an intensely personal speech discussing her own son’s transition. The next day, Hunt went viral for ripping into GOP colleagues for harming her family. “Don’t ask me how my weekend was,” she told them. “I don’t like you.”

In Missouri, state Rep. Ian Mackey confronts Republicans about anti-trans bills by describing his upbringing as a gay kid in a rural area. He recently told them in a speech: “I think every day of the kids who are still there, who haven’t made it out.”

In Montana, state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the state’s first trans legislator, recently delivered a tearful floor speech to GOP colleagues about the long struggle for LGBTQ rights. In Texas, state Rep. James Talarico uses his experience as a former teacher to challenge far-right legislation, recently earning national attention by getting a Republican to admit his censorship bill would ban the beloved western book “Lonesome Dove.”

Advertisement

Some of this is happening in bluer states, too. In Michigan, when state Sen. Mallory McMorrow went viral for skewering the bigoted anti-trans term “groomer” and loudly defending LGBTQ rights, even hard-bitten veteran Democratic operative James Carville conceded it was effective.

And in Virginia, Del. Danica Roem was elected in 2017 as the first openly transgender state legislator in the country. She was able to win by making the campaign about non-fraught issues such as traffic congestion. But she is now speaking angrily in response to Republicans pushing anti-trans legislation and highlighting her own personal suffering from bigotry.

As Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg told us, many of these younger Democrats “have only known a radicalized GOP and social media.” Time after time, they have argued that these battles are about something larger than ordinary policy disputes, involving intolerable affronts to people’s fundamental dignity and humanity. And while their procedural parries will mostly fail, they are hijacking media attention and shining it on the culture-war cruelties unfolding in their states.

Advertisement

Michael Kazin, the author of a new history of the Democratic Party, sees parallels between this generation and previous ones whose deepest political aspirations were shaped in reaction to broad historical currents.

“Every generation seeks to leave its mark,” Kazin told us. “As before,” he added, this one is “trying to realize the promise of a multicultural America against a movement or formation that’s trying to pull us back to an earlier sense of what America should be.”

GiftOutline Gift Article