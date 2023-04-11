Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah’s legislation, which is set to take effect next year, includes such common-sense measures as requiring social media companies to verify users’ ages. Until they turn 18, children will need explicit permission from their parents to create accounts. And parents will be able to monitor the content their kids are seeing and posting.

Importantly, the law will also mandate a curfew: Accounts for minors won’t be accessible between 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. — the hours when kids should be sleeping — unless parents grant permission.

One of the bills’ strongest advocates is U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah). He told me that as a veteran, he has long been passionate about suicide prevention among members of the military. He came to Congress to work on mental health more broadly and is proud of what he and a bipartisan coalition of colleagues achieved in establishing the 988 suicide prevention and crisis hotline.

But in looking at the data, he became alarmed that the rise in suicidal ideation was most marked among young people.

“I thought, why in the world is this generation so much more susceptible to anxiety, depression and suicide?” he said. “The primary answer was social media. It destroys young people’s self-image and self-worth, especially young teenage girls’, and we have a responsibility to protect them.”

His views have received some pushback from the right, with some criticizing the Utah bills as government overreach. But “you don’t allow kids to drink until they reach a certain age,” counters Stewart, who also cited the widely accepted legal minimum ages for smoking and driving.

In general, he told me, there has been broad support for giving parents more oversight of children’s social media use. Reaction to increasing restrictions has been bipartisan and overwhelmingly positive.

“The other thing is, I’m stunned by how much young people are supportive,” Stewart said. In his conversations with hundreds of teens, many told him they were in favor of his proposals. They said they felt peer pressure to be on social media, even if they didn’t want to be. Older teens said they wished they spent less time on platforms or had delayed using them.

I asked Stewart how he responds to the concern that the bills could hurt kids in marginalized communities, including minorities and LGBTQ young people, who find support on online forums. “The negative impacts that young people experience from social media are also experienced by vulnerable communities,” he told me.

On balance, I think Stewart is right, though the critics’ concerns are also legitimate; some kids might suffer if they can no longer be part of online communities without their parents’ knowledge. Enforcement is also an issue. Lots of children will try to find ways around restrictions, and many will probably succeed.

But I also believe, as pediatrician Michael Rich told me, that moms and dads need to parent in the digital world just as we do in the physical world.

In the physical world, we want to know who our children’s friends are and how they spend their time together. We monitor for unhealthy influences and enforce rules such as curfew, even if our kids don’t like them and may try to break them.

It’s not reasonable, of course, to keep children away from all online communication. Schools may require it, and the goal isn’t to isolate kids from their friends. Some forms of social media, when used for specific purposes, offer benefits that outweigh risks. And, just as in the physical world, some parents will be laxer than others and will allow kids to open accounts at a younger age and won’t impose nighttime limits.

The point, though, is that the default setting should change from unregulated use of social media to careful parental oversight. Utah’s bold efforts offer a road map for other states that are serious about addressing not just the manifestations of the teen mental health crisis but also a root cause of it.

If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

