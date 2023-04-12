Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Democrats have been touting the election of liberal Janet Protasiewicz to Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as proof that abortion is an anchor around the GOP’s neck. The truth is more nuanced. Let’s make one thing clear: The conservative candidate, Dan Kelly, got trounced. He lost by 11 points in a state where Donald Trump lost in 2020 by less than one. Many Democrats argue that the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, issued in June, changed things dramatically. Because Protasiewicz made support for abortion rights a centerpiece of her campaign, they contend that the 10-point leftward swing shows that abortion rights is a salient and deadly issue for Republicans.

But this overlooks a number of other factors. Kelly also lost by double digits when he ran for the Supreme Court in 2020. Indeed, the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics found Kelly lost the same counties in 2023 that he lost in 2020. Only one county, Trempealeau, shifted in 2023, and it changed in Kelly’s favor. Since Roe was law in 2020, it seems Kelly’s own unpopularity might have been the larger factor in his defeat this year.

Advertisement

This narrative also overlooks a special election for a state Senate seat that took place on the same day. The district, which covers suburban Milwaukee, contained highly educated places such as Mequon and Whitefish Bay. While Trump won it by five points in 2020, it had been moving toward the Democrats in recent years. So one might have expected voters there to abandon the GOP over abortion. Instead, the Republican in the race, Dan Knodl, won by nearly two points, even though his Democratic opponent significantly outspent him.

Follow Henry Olsen 's opinions Follow

None of this means abortion is not a challenge for Republicans. The issue clearly motivates Democratic-leaning voters and might draw independents to switch sides (though not always enough to defeat Republicans, as Knodl’s win suggests). It also drives campaign donations, which is one reason otherwise obscure races have attracted millions of dollars in spending. Those factors could seriously hurt Republicans on the margin in contested races.

But other evidence shows that Republicans can win in swing areas despite these headwinds if they run smart campaigns. Georgia is now one of the most marginal states. Its Republican governor, Brian Kemp, signed a “fetal heartbeat” bill in 2019 that effectively banned abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. He faced a rematch last year with a nationally prominent Democrat in Stacey Abrams, who raised a massive $103 million for her bid. Kemp won by nearly eight points despite those factors, winning both independents and the suburban vote, according to exit polling.

Advertisement

Democrats also cannot expect the turnout they achieved in Wisconsin to carry over into general elections. Statewide turnout in the race was 55.8 percent of the 2020 presidential total. That number was significantly higher in most Democratic counties, reaching as high as 69.7 percent in Dane County, home of the state capital and the ultraprogressive University of Wisconsin-Madison. Turnout in the rural and small city counties carried by both Trump and Kelly, by contrast, was a mere 53.6 percent. So, it’s clear that Democrats were much more motivated to vote than Republicans.

But Republicans will likely get reinforcements in the 2024 election. Voter studies show that voting propensity rises with education. Since Democrats have become essentially the party of the college-educated, this means they have the turnout advantage in midterm election years. But that advantage fades in presidential years when non-college-educated voters are likelier to turn out. It’s not wise to simply extrapolate results from lower-turnout elections to presidential contests.

These nuances yield messages for both parties. Democrats would be wise to continue their focus on abortion rights, since it energizes their voters and donors. And Republican candidates can take a strong pro-life position depending on their state or district, but they cannot be defined by it. National leaders should resist any effort to make abortion a federal issue and allow their local candidates craft positions best suited for their electorates.

The abortion issue likely helps Democrats on the margin today, but it’s not the magic bullet many think it is. Recognizing that and keeping their cool is the best way Republicans can move forward.

GiftOutline Gift Article