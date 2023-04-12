Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saule Omarova is the Beth and Marc Goldberg professor of law at Cornell University and a senior fellow at the Roosevelt Institute. In 2021, she was President Biden’s nominee for U.S. comptroller of the currency. Make sense of the news fast with our daily newsletter ArrowRight How would you like to open a free checking account at the safest bank there is — the Fed?

The recent banking crisis has once again exposed a fundamental fact of modern life: Keeping deposited money fully safe is a critical public good that must be protected and guaranteed by the government. Today, ordinary Americans can access this public good only through deposit accounts at private-sector banks, which hold the exclusive privilege of “banking” directly at the Federal Reserve. This arrangement explains why banks enjoy extraordinary public subsidies. It is also why we’re facing the unsettling reality that every poorly managed bank might trigger a systemic run and that all bank deposits are ultimately public liabilities.

Advertisement

An alternative to our current system would separate public money-creation from private lending and investment. Banks would focus on making privately profitable loans, while the Fed would provide free checking accounts as a universally available public service.

Under this proposal, which I have outlined previously, all U.S. citizens, residents and entities would be able to open transactional accounts directly at the Fed. These “FedAccounts” would function just like bank checking accounts: Depositors would be able to write checks, make and receive electronic transfers, withdraw cash at ATMs, etc. Unlike private bank deposits, however, FedAccount balances would be direct liabilities of the Fed — the safest form of money in our system, currently reserved strictly for banks’ use. These balances would never be in danger of non-repayment or loss and wouldn’t require insurance; they would be simply the electronic version of the U.S. dollars in one’s wallet. Everyone will be able to conduct all of their daily transactions in actual dollars, backed by the full faith and credit of the United States.

Just like today’s bank reserve accounts at the Fed, all FedAccounts would earn interest. By directly setting the interest rate on these accounts, the Fed would be able to conduct monetary policy much more nimbly and efficiently than it does now. Programmability of digital money would further enhance the Fed’s ability to carry out carefully targeted monetary interventions without triggering unnecessary economywide interest rate shocks.

Advertisement

Importantly, the Fed would outsource the administration and management of FedAccounts to community banks around the country. These banks would conduct customer onboarding and identity verification procedures (as they currently do) and otherwise act as the Fed’s customer-facing agents. From depositors’ perspective, therefore, not much will change. They would still have their deposits housed at their local bank, deal with their usual bank branch personnel and have their account information handled by that bank rather than directly by the Fed.

For these services, the Fed would pay fees to community banks, creating a steady revenue stream for many small banks struggling to survive. As licensed providers of FedAccount services, these banks would be especially well-positioned to offer depositors their own products: savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online banking apps, loans and so on. Thus, by outsourcing FedAccounts management to a large number of small institutions with local client bases, the Fed would help to preserve and strengthen the U.S. tradition of community banking.

But what would happen to bank lending? If banks lose retail deposits to the Fed, they would need an alternative source of reliably patient and affordable funding for their loans. The Fed could provide such funding by expanding its existing “discount window” facility. Eligible banks (including community banks) and other private lenders would be able to borrow from the Fed by pledging certain high-quality loans and other assets as collateral. The Fed’s collateral eligibility criteria would be specified upfront and ensure that only prudently underwritten commercial and consumer loans qualify for the attractively priced Fed financing. To incentivize the flow of private credit where it’s most needed, the Fed could explicitly give preference to certain types of loans (e.g., loans to small and medium-size enterprises or to borrowers in underserved communities). By carefully calibrating this tool, the Fed would be able to channel funds deposited in FedAccounts into private credit markets.

Advertisement

Private lenders would also be free to extend loans or make investments that don’t meet the Fed’s criteria. They would simply have to finance those assets in private markets, at the cost and on conditions dictated by their investors and creditors. Market financing would bring in market discipline. Without access to public subsidy, there would be no need for highly intrusive and complex bank regulation, no incentive for the continuing existence of “too big to fail” conglomerates and no expectation of government bailouts. Private finance would be truly private.

FedAccounts would offer many additional benefits and raise many difficult issues that merit further debate and elaboration. But let’s not lose sight of what is really at stake in this debate. We can give every American free access to publicly provided transactional accounts — or we can keep bailing out badly run banks.

GiftOutline Gift Article