Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) stayed silent in the 24 hours after a school shooting in Nashville, his state’s capital. When he finally did speak, he refused even to use the word “gun.” Now, however, he’s talking again — and this time, he’s actually saying something helpful.
Mr. Lee’s executive order on background checks appears modest, creating a shorter timeline and tighter process for information on criminal activity reaching the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. That way, the bureau can check purchasers’ history against accurate data. The order of protection law presumably would mirror red-flag legislation in other states, which permits the confiscation of guns from those deemed a risk to their safety or the public’s. The proposals are hardly radical, but in this case, as in many other instances of gun violence, it’s relevant: Last month’s shooter, whose parents believed that their child “should not own weapons,” according to the Nashville police chief, was in treatment for an emotional disorder.
Measures in the bill Tennessee Democrats introduced, including a ban on bump stock conversion kits and high-capacity magazines, are more ambitious and would likely be more effective than those Mr. Lee has presented. These would have made it more difficult for the Nashville shooter to fire 152 rounds in about 15 minutes. A flat-out prohibition on AR-style assault rifles — designed to efficiently tear apart enemies on the battlefield — is also in order. These kinds of rules are essential to curbing the country’s gun violence epidemic, and legislators in every state should embrace them, not to mention Congress.
Yet Mr. Lee, a Republican governor in a red state, deserves credit for going as far as he did. His ideas may not represent the gold standard. But under the circumstances, bronze is better than nothing.
The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board
Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.
Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; Mili Mitra (public policy solutions and audience development); Keith B. Richburg (foreign affairs); and Molly Roberts (technology and society).