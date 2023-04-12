Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) stayed silent in the 24 hours after a school shooting in Nashville, his state’s capital. When he finally did speak, he refused even to use the word “gun.” Now, however, he’s talking again — and this time, he’s actually saying something helpful.

The Tennessean reported Tuesday that Mr. Lee signed an executive order to bolster background checks for purchasing firearms, while also asking the state’s General Assembly to pass an order of protection law to keep guns away from potentially dangerous individuals. This was a welcome surprise: In the weeks after a 28-year-old assailant killed three 9-year-old children and three adults at Nashville’s Covenant School, Mr. Lee hinted at a desire to restrict firearms’ availability to those who present a threat to themselves or others. But the package he introduced with Republican legislative leaders focused only on school security. Now, he’s taking some action on his own and putting public pressure on members of his party in the legislature to do more. They should.