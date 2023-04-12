Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In her April 7 Friday Opinion column, “Even if you like the verdict, electing judges is a bad idea,” Ruth Marcus argued that electing judges is “a terrible way to create a judiciary that is independent and trusted by the public to rule impartially.” That is true, as far as it goes.

But the alternative used in the federal system (and some states) — the appointment of judges — has proved no better and is arguably worse because it allows elected partisans, one step removed from the voters, to make the selection. One only has to look at the confirmation process for Supreme Court justices and the consequences played out on the front pages of newspapers to prove that point.

All of this gets at the challenge at the root of democracy: Are decisions to be made by the “elite” or the “masses”?

The best solution might be a combination of the two approaches: selection by an independent — or as independent as possible — group of citizens. True, they have to be appointed, but that has proved to be a better solution in drawing congressional districts, resulting in less gerrymandering than one sees when the task is left to state legislatures.

Ultimately, our judges will only be as good as the character of those selecting them and those selected.

Michael Curry, Austin

