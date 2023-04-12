The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Justice Thomas owed Americans diligence in his filings

April 12, 2023 at 3:59 p.m. EDT
From left, Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Samuel A. Alito at the Supreme Court in Washington in October. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

The April 7 editorial “Supreme recklessness” was absolutely correct when it said the issues with the Supreme Court run deeper than the present case with Justice Clarence Thomas.

Justices are meant to present nonpartisan, unbiased arguments based on the Constitution and their interpretation of its words. Unfortunately, Supreme Court confirmation hearings have turned into yet another political battleground where parties vote only for those who represent their own self-interest. Individuals confirmed to the Supreme Court have studied law their entire careers, and nothing that anyone can say should sway how they interpret the law. However, when incentives are placed in front of them, opinions and interpretations might be skewed.

It is imperative for Americans to not let these issues go unnoticed and to speak out against the political games.

Julia Meyer, Wilmington, N.C.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s claim that he didn’t disclose lavish gifts reveals one of two things, either one of which discredits him for our nation’s highest court: It is clear that either he is disingenuous about why he stopped reporting these gifts, or he failed to research the legality of his actions. The justice claims it’s the second. Can Americans stomach a Supreme Court justice who doesn’t believe in legal research? The answer should be a resounding no.

Ellen Oakes, Severna Park

