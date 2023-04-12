Justices are meant to present nonpartisan, unbiased arguments based on the Constitution and their interpretation of its words. Unfortunately, Supreme Court confirmation hearings have turned into yet another political battleground where parties vote only for those who represent their own self-interest. Individuals confirmed to the Supreme Court have studied law their entire careers, and nothing that anyone can say should sway how they interpret the law. However, when incentives are placed in front of them, opinions and interpretations might be skewed.