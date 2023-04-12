The April 7 editorial “Supreme recklessness” was absolutely correct when it said the issues with the Supreme Court run deeper than the present case with Justice Clarence Thomas.
It is imperative for Americans to not let these issues go unnoticed and to speak out against the political games.
Julia Meyer, Wilmington, N.C.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s claim that he didn’t disclose lavish gifts reveals one of two things, either one of which discredits him for our nation’s highest court: It is clear that either he is disingenuous about why he stopped reporting these gifts, or he failed to research the legality of his actions. The justice claims it’s the second. Can Americans stomach a Supreme Court justice who doesn’t believe in legal research? The answer should be a resounding no.
Ellen Oakes, Severna Park