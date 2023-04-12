Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Shira Doron is chief infection control officer for Tufts Medicine, hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center and an associate professor at Tufts University School of Medicine. Elissa Perkins is an associate professor of emergency medicine at Boston University School of Medicine and the vice chair of emergency medicine research at Boston Medical Center. Westyn Branch-Elliman is an infectious-diseases specialist and associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Thanks to vaccines, post-infection immunity and effective treatments for covid-19, most of society has returned to normal. The United States is set to end its public health emergency in May, and the World Health Organization has indicated it will also declare an end to the pandemic soon.

But there is one lingering residual: the five-day isolation period following a covid diagnosis. We believe it’s time for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to retire that policy and move to an alternative guidance: Stay home when sick; return to work and school when you are better.

This is especially important for kids. Extensive evidence shows that time away from school due to covid has worsened learning loss, screen addiction, the teen mental health crisis and obesity rates. Schools are playing catch-up not only for academics but also social and emotional learning. While many schools have been open for in-person instruction for more than two years, the mandatory five-day isolation period means educational disruptions continue.

It is incumbent upon health officials to keep the number of days that children have to be out of school to an absolute minimum. We also must recognize that it’s not only children who are harmed by the five-day isolation requirements, but also the caregivers of children who are too young to stay alone at home. During this time of staffing shortages across many industries, especially in health care, we must consider this negative impact on society.

Why is the isolation period for covid five days (plus five more days of wearing a mask when indoors) when for other viruses, we advise a “stay home when sick” policy? For most diseases, people can return to work and school when their fever has resolved and they are feeling well enough. Is there something inherently different about the coronavirus that makes it contagious for longer?

The answer is no. In fact, influenza is often contagious up to seven days after becoming sick. People with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can be contagious for up to eight days. Those with these viruses are not required to isolate after their symptoms have improved.

Well, you might say, covid is not the flu. In fact, the severity of covid has been steadily dropping. Hospitalizations due to the disease are rare, and the risk of death from it has dropped below that of the flu. It’s also true that many people have simply stopped testing when they have mild symptoms, so many covid cases are never diagnosed. Because those individuals do not isolate, the community and school-level impact of requiring extended isolation only for diagnosed cases is likely negligible.

The United States is actually an outlier when it comes to restoring normalcy for kids. Health authorities from around the world have been messaging for months that covid should be thought of like other respiratory infections. Ontario dropped its five-day isolation policy last August. Denmark did the same in December, as did Britain in February.

Testing for the coronavirus should also be limited to those who would qualify for treatment, which is based on risk factors and does not include otherwise healthy children. This is the same approach physicians use for other endemic respiratory viruses, such as flu and RSV.

For most people, it simply doesn’t matter which virus is causing their symptoms. And with federal funding for certain covid services ending on May 11, including free testing, changing from a “test everyone” to a “test only those at high risk” approach would conserve resources and prevent burdensome costs, which disproportionately affect those with lower incomes. This would follow the example of the Netherlands, where health authorities recommended against routine testing in February.

Not everything should go back to normal. All Americans should receive paid sick leave, including time to care for a sick loved one. Vaccines, tests and treatment should be widely available at low or no cost for those who are high risk. Better ventilation in schools, workplaces and other public venues, as well as free high-quality masks for the immunocompromised, should be the goal. And the health-care system needs a serious overhaul: We need more flexibility to scale up capacity during surges. And people need more access to primary-care physicians so that underlying health conditions can be properly managed to improve outcomes from all unexpected ailments.

We have been through the unimaginable, and our kids have borne much of the burden. Now we must do everything we can to ensure they are where they belong: in the classroom. As the emergency phase ends across the United States, it’s time to shift our covid policies to match those of other endemic respiratory viruses: Stay at home when sick and, whether it takes a week or a few days, come back when you are feeling better.

