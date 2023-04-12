Regarding Theresa Vargas’s April 6 Metro column, “For D.C. street vendors, protections within reach”:
Instead of ameliorating the public’s concerns about sanitation, the act strips away required trainings and redefines “cottage foods” (foods made in one’s home) and “prohibits uncooked or raw meat products and raw dairy products from being considered cottage foods.” The act also lessens recommendations by the National Sanitation Foundation regarding vending carts and food storage.
The act, currently unfunded, is slated to cost $2.4 million over four years and streamlines the procurement of licenses and greatly lessens penalties, so much so that a codicil in the act grants an exemption from the criminal penalties to anyone who violates its provisions.
Basically, the council has taken a bad situation and somehow has made it worse. Instead of keeping people on the streets, job training should be created to assist vendors as they transition into the workforce and not simply to perpetuate romantic notions concerning the character and color of your urban neighborhood for the daily commute.
Greg Boyd, Washington