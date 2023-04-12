Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding Theresa Vargas’s April 6 Metro column, “For D.C. street vendors, protections within reach”: Politicians should be required to adhere to a legislative Hippocratic oath requiring that their legislation “do no harm.” The Street Vendor Advancement Amendment Act of 2023, passed unanimously by the D.C. Council, harms our most needful citizens and provides legislative solutions that are potentially dangerous for them and the community.

Instead of ameliorating the public’s concerns about sanitation, the act strips away required trainings and redefines “cottage foods” (foods made in one’s home) and “prohibits uncooked or raw meat products and raw dairy products from being considered cottage foods.” The act also lessens recommendations by the National Sanitation Foundation regarding vending carts and food storage.

The act, currently unfunded, is slated to cost $2.4 million over four years and streamlines the procurement of licenses and greatly lessens penalties, so much so that a codicil in the act grants an exemption from the criminal penalties to anyone who violates its provisions.

Basically, the council has taken a bad situation and somehow has made it worse. Instead of keeping people on the streets, job training should be created to assist vendors as they transition into the workforce and not simply to perpetuate romantic notions concerning the character and color of your urban neighborhood for the daily commute.

Greg Boyd, Washington

