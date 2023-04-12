Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. — Sen. Joe Manchin III gets a lot of criticism in Washington, but you can’t say he hasn’t tried to give his constituents what they appear to want. In fact, short of switching parties, it’s hard to imagine what more the Democrat from West Virginia could have done to appeal to a state that is swinging further and further to the right.

Yet, as he approaches a 2024 reelection campaign, Manchin’s ability to stay ahead of the tectonic forces shifting the ground in his state might have reached its end.

Manchin’s conflicts with the national Democratic Party and President Biden have come to define him. He used his position at the fulcrum of power in the Senate to kill progressive priorities such as the extended child tax credit and Biden’s ambitious Build Back Better plan. He regularly goes on Fox News to blast the administration. He talks about the importance of bipartisanship and defends the filibuster used to thwart Biden’s agenda.

All that might work in his favor, but consider the countervailing forces: West Virginia was once a one-party Democratic state, but like the rest of the South, it moved steadily toward Republicans over the past few decades. By the time Donald Trump came along, only Wyoming was voting more lopsidedly for GOP presidential candidates.

The increasing importance of education as a predictor of votes — as voters with college degrees trend Democratic and those without degrees shift Republican — works against Manchin, too. West Virginia has the lowest proportion of people with college degrees of any state. And unlike other states to its south, it doesn’t have a large Black population on which Democrats can build a coalition.

Perhaps most problematic for Manchin, the nationalization of politics has made it increasingly difficult for politicians to carve out identities that are distinct from their party’s.

I heard about all these things on a recent trip to Mingo County, in the southwestern part of the state. “I knock on doors, and the first thing they ask you is, what party are you?” I was told by Nathan Brown, president of the Mingo County Commission. Even though there are many vestigial Democrats who trace their party identification back generations, these days, most residents are voting Republican — especially the higher you go up the ballot.

That has enabled the GOP to gain complete control of state government. Not only is Manchin the only statewide elected Democrat left in West Virginia, but Republicans also control the state Senate by a 31-3 margin and the House by 88-12.

Meanwhile, the strong apparatus that was in place when Democrats were in charge has atrophied. I heard that from Truman and Letitia Chafin in the law office they share in Williamson, the Mingo County seat. Truman is the former senate majority leader, and Letitia is a prominent attorney.

The Democratic machine built by the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd is long gone, they said. For years, Truman was also the county Democratic Party chair who maintained all the critical relationships that provided services and kept people loyal to the party. “Now, you can’t get anybody to take the job,” he told me.

That leaves Manchin without much infrastructure to support his reelection campaign. “We don’t have the organization down here to help Joe,” Truman said. “Republicans don’t have a good system either,” added Letitia, “but they don’t really need one.”

As recently as 2004, Mingo County gave the Democratic presidential nominee a comfortable win. In 2020, Trump won 85 percent of the county’s vote.

Manchin can say he brings home the bacon. In Mingo County alone, he recently trumpeted his efforts to obtain federal money to reopen the shuttered local hospital and bring a new ammonia plant that could create 2,000 construction jobs, courtesy of funds from the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act. But residents I spoke with don’t give Manchin much credit. And all his efforts to make himself a thorn in the side of the national Democratic Party didn’t seem to register nearly as much as they did in Washington.

If there’s one thing that might save Manchin, it’s something West Virginia Republicans did almost a decade ago. For years, they complained about straight-ticket voting, which allow voters to fill in a single bubble and vote for all the candidates on the ballot from one party. After they took over the legislature in 2014, Republicans passed a law eliminating it. When voters go to the polls next November, they won’t be able to vote straight Republican with a single stroke, which means at least some of them might vote for Manchin while selecting the GOP presidential nominee.

But there won’t be too many ticket-splitters. Alan Abramowitz, a political scientist at Emory University, tells me voters “increasingly see their vote as based on which party they want to be in the majority” rather than the individuals on the ballot.

In West Virginia, they want Republicans in charge, even if many people still have good feelings about Manchin. In his last election in 2018, he won by only three points, and the factors working against him have only strengthened since. That makes for to a very tough road ahead.

