The April 6 front-page article “ Parents scramble after insurer says no to Ozempic ” addressed the difficulties in getting insurance coverage of GLP-1 agonists such as Ozempic. It has been a recurrent struggle in my efforts as a pediatric obesity medicine specialist to get effective pharmacotherapeutic treatment for children with severe obesity and serious comorbidities such as fatty liver disease, prediabetes or idiopathic intracranial hypertension, which can lead to vision loss.

The rationale for this limited coverage of anti-obesity medications is grounded in obesity bias and a refusal to recognize obesity as a chronic disease. A wealth of scientific data supports the classification of obesity as a disease. In fact, the American Academy of Pediatrics’ recent clinical practice guidelines endorse this important fact and recommend a medical approach to obesity management in addition to lifestyle changes. Unfortunately, society, insurance companies and even many in the medical community continue to subscribe to the belief that all obesity can be managed with only lifestyle modifications. How many individuals will needlessly suffer the grave consequences of obesity when there are effective treatment options before insurance companies and our medical system understand that this is a fallacy?