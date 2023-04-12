Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bina recently got to know Nikita, the “majestic, golden-eyed” female Amur tiger at the National Zoo. Her keepers artificially inseminated her weeks ago after would-be mate Metis failed to perform. (Poor Metis.)

That’s unfortunately the direction conservation work is headed, Bina writes, as habitats in which animals naturally get it on keep diminishing. Breeding technology is the type of high-tech fix we humans prefer to more difficult work, such as what we’d need to do to preserve wilderness — “the last-ditch panic switch over the sustained slog,” as Bina puts it. But truly saving “wild sex” will require much more of the latter.

Sex may be up in the air for the animal kingdom, but death remains a certainty. Author and horse owner Maddy Butcher is steeped in it where she lives in Colorado. But she’s keenly aware that others aren’t — including Western-state lawmakers trying to legislate on horse slaughterhouses.

The biggest thing they miss is a distinction between a good death and a bad death. Without hands-on experience, it’s tough to know that a quick slaughterhouse death can be much more merciful than wasting away from neglect.

Witness the skinning of a dead calf to help save an orphaned one, as Butcher describes, and you’ll realize that the “death-is-just-plain-bad perspective fails animals everywhere.”

Chaser: Not all animal slaughtering is humane. An op-ed last summer from animal scientists Brian Collins and Lauri Torgerson-White revealed subjecting chickens to heatstroke as a particularly gruesome method.

Get used to talking about race

Some people get anxious around sex and death, and that’s fair. So let’s talk about something everyone is totally comfortable with: race.

Just kidding! Columnist Ted Johnson recognizes how touchy a subject race can be. But he won’t apologize for focusing on it in his writing.

Race, he writes, is the key to most every problem in the United States, but not in the way you might think: “Race is seldom the actual root of a civic or policy issue. … Racism is better understood as the flashing light that warns us of cracks in our nation’s foundation.”

Ted argues that applies to the economy, voting rights, immigration, health care, poverty. Let racial disparities point to the underlying fractures that need to be reset and healed — even if a little discomfort occurs.

What West Virginia political figures Truman and Letitia Chafin told columnist Paul Waldman for his column about Sen. Joe Manchin’s reelection chances.

Paul, writing from the state, is skeptical that Manchin’s attempts to distance himself from his party will do anything to counteract the D beside his name. He won’t have much help on the ground, either; as the Chafins note, the increasing toxicity of the D-word has corroded Democrats’ infrastructure in West Virginia.

Paul can think of just one thing that might save Manchin. In a twist, it’s Republicans’ doing.

Less politics

A greater share of Americans between 25 and 54 are employed now than at any point since spring 2001, the Editorial Board notes. That’s a long time; back then, “slacking” just meant playing Snake on your Nokia.

The impressive pandemic rebound is a testament to Americans’ willingness to work — and President Biden’s aid packages aimed at helping them do so. The attendant inflation is still a problem, the Board writes, but these employment figures are extraordinary.

But what about when companies don’t want workers working anymore?

Helaine Olen writes that McDonald’s recent Zoom-conducted layoffs illustrate corporations’ hypocrisy about remote work policies: Management is all for in-person connectedness until those ties might actually make them uncomfortable.

Chaser: Helaine’s previous column took on another shady corporate practice: Keeping employee pay opaque.

Smartest, fastest

