Regarding the April 7 front-page article “Biden may limit bans on trans athletes”: So, the benchmark for determining whether to allow participation is if it could undermine competitive fairness or potentially lead to sports-related injuries. I see. A transgender person who is a lousy athlete can be on the team, but not the strong, really athletic one.

Not one individual has used athletic advantage as the motivating factor in choosing to live an existence that is, at best, difficult.

This is an answer in search of a problem. The number of transgender children in our school systems is very small (around 1 in 100). The number of elite athletes who come from that group, who pose a “problem,” is infinitesimally smaller.

Though President Biden might have intended to prohibit the automatic discrimination of transgender athletes, he has not done them any favors. This standard will not eliminate controversy, but only exacerbate it. In conservative communities, we know the outcome even as the question is raised.

These children deserve far better than the treatment they receive from those who stand as judge and jury. Making their hard life harder is not what our moral and ethical standards demand of our society.

Give these kids a break and a tiny sliver of respect. Do not denigrate or diminish them, but instead applaud their efforts as you would all others. Let them play, without question or reservation.

Robert S. Nussbaum, Fort Lee, N.J.

