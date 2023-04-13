Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Do not be confused by headlines that a federal appeals court has allowed the abortion drug mifepristone to remain available. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit’s action is a defeat for the rule of law, for scientific expertise and for reproductive health.

The bottom line — if the order stands, and I am hopeful that the Supreme Court will intervene — is that mifepristone will be available only through seven weeks of pregnancy, not the 10 weeks that the Food and Drug Administration has said is safe and effective. Women won’t be able to obtain the medication through the mail, and will be able to get it only after in-person office visits — not one but three. Only physicians will be allowed to dispense it.

This is judicial activism cloaked in compromise clothing, courtesy of two Trump-appointed judges, Kurt D. Engelhardt and Andrew Oldham. (A third judge, George W. Bush appointee Catharina Haynes, would have kicked the can down the road.) It looks law-like only by comparison to the shoddy work of U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk.

To understand the radicalism of this move, keep in mind the posture of this case. The question before the appeals court wasn’t about who was right or wrong in the challenge to the FDA’s approval of mifepristone; that will be decided down the road, after full briefing and oral argument. Rather, the immediate issue was whether the court should halt Kacsmaryk’s ruling from taking effect in the interim.

As the opinion itself noted, “we grant stays ‘only in extraordinary circumstances.’” Then it proceeded to blow through nearly every ordinary barrier to upsetting the status quo.

The chief issue on which the appeals court swatted down Kacsmaryk involved whether the antiabortion doctors who brought the case could run the clock all the way back to 2000, when the FDA first approved mifepristone.

The ordinary statute of limitations for challenging agency action is six years, and the appeals court said the plaintiffs waited too long to complain about the 2000 action — although even that, it noted, was “a close call,” because perhaps the FDA reopened the issue when it eased the requirements for dispensing mifepristone in 2016 and 2021. (Meaning: maybe mifepristone could get yanked off the market entirely when the case is finally decided, though that will be by a different appellate panel.)

The statute of limitations was about the only point on which the court got things right. It stretched the law to find that the doctor groups that challenged mifepristone had suffered enough of a “concrete and demonstrable injury” that they had standing to bring suit.

Note: This is supposed to be a strict test, so courts don’t get dragged into matters that aren’t their business. And note as well: These doctors don’t even prescribe mifepristone. They claimed, without much in the way of proof, that simply having the drug on the market harmed them by forcing them to deal with the fallout from those who do administer the medication.

As the Biden administration argued in its brief to the appeals court, under this lax approach to standing, “doctors could, for example, challenge the licensing of federal firearms dealers, or allegedly inadequate highway safety standards, on the theory that some individuals may be injured and seek treatment from the association’s members.” No matter, said the appeals court.

Just to give you a taste of the contortions it engaged in to find standing, the court accepted the claim that “as a result of FDA’s failure to regulate this potent drug, these doctors have had to devote significant time and resources to caring for women experiencing mifepristone’s harmful effects.” Hello? In the 23 years that mifepristone has been on the market, emergency rooms haven’t been overrun with women suffering harms. The court added, “A second independent injury from the adverse effects of mifepristone is the ‘enormous stress and pressure’ physicians face in treating these women.” Um, maybe if you find this stressful, don’t become an ER doc?

And, the court said, “not only have these doctors suffered injuries in the past, but it’s also inevitable that at least one doctor in one of these associations will face a harm in the future. …Given how many women these doctors have seen in emergency departments in the past, these doctors quite reasonably know with statistical certainty … that women will continue needing plaintiffs’ ‘emergency care.’”

As it happens, there is a 2009 Supreme Court case that directly forecloses this, a case neither Kacsmaryk nor the appeals court bothered to cite. In that case, Justice Antonin Scalia — joined by the four other conservative justices — declared that standing cannot be based on “past injury rather than imminent future injury.” Mere statistical probabilities, Scalia said, don’t cut it.

The appeals court wasn’t any more restrained when it tackled the merits of the FDA’s actions. The agency made mifepristone easier to obtain in 2016 and again in 2021, actions that the court said looked “arbitrary and capricious” enough to upset the status quo. The court didn’t like the studies that the FDA experts relied on. But courts are supposed to defer to agency expertise, not second-guess it.

The Biden administration has said it will appeal this decision to the Supreme Court. And even this court, I am reasonably confident, cannot square its past rulings with this travesty of an opinion.

