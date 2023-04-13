Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden’s poll numbers are stubbornly low. Most voters think he might be too old to run for reelection. Even many Democrats would like to see someone else heading the ticket next year. In other words, he’s got us all just where he wants us. Make sense of the news fast with our daily newsletter ArrowRight Being underestimated is Biden’s political superpower. He used it to win the Democratic nomination in 2020; he used it to pull off the rare feat of ousting an incumbent president. He has used it to pass historic legislation with tiny congressional majorities, to thwart Russia’s brutal attempt to conquer Ukraine and to turn what Republicans thought would be a “red wave” midterm election into a sad little ripple.

And Biden is perfectly capable of using that superpower again to win a second term. Those who doubt this are welcome to fool around and find out.

I keep thinking back to the reporting trip I made to South Carolina in 2020 shortly before that state’s pivotal primary. I was driving from the Charleston airport to my hotel when Rep. James E. Clyburn, the Democratic kingmaker, endorsed Biden. It was lifesaving oxygen for a campaign out of breath: Biden had finished a shocking fourth in the chaotic Iowa caucuses, an abysmal fifth in the New Hampshire primary and a poor second in Nevada. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont had all the momentum.

I spent the next couple of days talking to Democratic voters in Charleston and my hometown of Orangeburg. All of them were aware of Clyburn’s endorsement. Almost none voiced enthusiasm about Biden — he was so old, he had been around forever, maybe his time had come and gone — but all were pragmatic. And all of them wanted President Donald Trump out of the White House.

Biden ended up winning South Carolina in a landslide, and you know the rest. A week later, he won 10 of the 14 Super Tuesday primaries to essentially sew up the nomination. And Democrats went on to capture not just the White House but also both chambers of Congress.

If he runs again, Biden will be 81 on Election Day. He will occasionally misspeak or fumble for words, as he has done for his entire political career — on Wednesday, during his trip to Ireland, he tried to refer to New Zealand’s national rugby team, the All Blacks, but instead called them the “Black and Tans,” which was the name of a brutal British paramilitary force. He quickly corrected himself, but Republicans will make fun of him, as they always do.

If they were smart, Republicans would listen to former House speaker Newt Gingrich, who scolded his party after last year’s election: “We dislike Biden so much, we pettily focus on his speaking difficulties, sometimes strange behavior, clear lapses of memory, and other personal flaws. Our aversion to him and his policies makes us underestimate him and the Democrats.”

Gingrich correctly noted that “the Biden team had one of the best first term off-year elections in history” and implored Republicans to acknowledge that “our system and approach failed.”

So what does the GOP appear prepared to do? Nominate Trump yet again. Refuse to rethink extreme positions on issues such as abortion and gun violence that are radically out of step with majority opinion. Energize Democrats while repelling independent voters.

If it looks as if Trump will be the Republican nominee — and he seems to be pulling away from the field, if you can call it a field — I expect Biden to run, and run hard. He believes, as I do, that Trump must never again be entrusted with any public office, let alone the presidency. There are other Democrats who might beat Trump, but Biden knows he can do it — because he has done it. And decisively.

A Biden-Trump rematch is not the contest most Americans would like to see. But elections are choices. And while polls may say that Biden’s approval rating is low, they consistently report that Trump’s is lower.

I suppose there is a chance that the Republican Party might somehow solve its Trump problem, though at present that looks unlikely. If he were out of the picture, and not heckling or sabotaging the GOP nominee from the sidelines — like I said, this is an unlikely scenario — would a younger, more conventional Republican be a more formidable opponent against Biden? Would Biden even run? Might the president step aside in favor of the next generation?

Wait, I’m doing it, too. I’m underestimating Biden by assuming his decision about running depends on who his opponent might be — rather than on his own determination, discipline and political dexterity. Get lost in that kind of reverie, Republicans, and you’ll wake up to see him being sworn in for his second term.

