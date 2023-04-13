Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The April 10 front-page article “Dueling abortion-pill decisions lead to rare clash” said the “fate of the drug [mifepristone] is likely to be decided by the Supreme Court.” U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, in a Texas case brought by pro-life groups, might be a conservative as opposed to an ideologue, but his decision is more a results-driven antiabortion rant masquerading as a judicial opinion than a serious evaluation of the law and the facts surrounding the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion drug mifepristone. Put another way, the opinion is unsupported by a hint of sound legal reasoning.

The remedy, however, lies not in Supreme Court review because of U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice’s conflicting order in the case brought by a pro-abortion attorney general in the state of Washington; rather, the remedy is for the 5th Circuit to stay and then, following expedited review, reverse Judge Kacsmaryk’s decision. The 11th Circuit did not waste any time correcting U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon’s fundamentally flawed decisions in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, and the 5th Circuit should likewise dispatch Judge Kacsmaryk’s handiwork here. The plaintiffs in the Texas case might then appeal to the Supreme Court while mifepristone remains available in accordance with the FDA’s approval decisions.

Michael Landa, Kensington

Slightly more than two years ago, the U.S. drug industry created a couple of lifesaving vaccines for the coronavirus. Possibly millions of human lives were saved because this industry worked so expeditiously. These wonderful drugs got to people quickly because the Food and Drug Administration approved them using a long-standing expedited procedure. The FDA did this because covid wasn’t waiting; it was killing thousands of people per day.

Now let’s look at last week.

A Trump-appointed judge with no medical training overruled the FDA’s approval of a drug, mifepristone, that had been approved in a similar manner 23 years ago. Given the nutty arguments we heard two years ago about the coronavirus vaccines (Bill Gates microchips and all), what are the chances some group could find a political judge like the fellow in Amarillo, Tex., to halt vaccinations in the middle of a pandemic? Given that former president Donald Trump appointed more than 200 judges, I’d say 100 percent certain.

We will see cases similar to the Amarillo debacle brought to stop the sale of HIV drugs, birth control pills and who knows what else. The question is: Do we want the courts in the drug-approval business? Is it good science to have politically appointed legal people making the rules or even Monday-morning quarterbacking the FDA?

I find it embarrassing to write this letter, that this foolishness exists in the United States. In my 76 years I’ve not seen much as stupid as this ruling.

Rich O’Bryant, Alexandria

I have not seen any explanation as to how a judge has the power to make such a decision about a drug or drugs approved through the Food and Drug Administration’s normal process. Because this judge appears to be trying to base his ruling on supposed safety issues for the patient, it certainly seems that this would be beyond his purview. How do judges even have this kind of power?

Paula Waterman, Eldersburg

