Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What? We’re talking about bees, obviously. Specifically, the colonies upon colonies that aspiring apiarists have brought to New York, L.A., Montreal and more over the past two decades.

Author Tove Danovich writes that like the actual human gentrifiers one imagines beekeeping in the big city, the bugs are becoming a bit of a problem.

“As honeybee populations rise” thanks to rooftop hives, she explains, “the nearby availability of pollen for other insects decreases. There’s often just not enough food to go around.”

Advertisement

So maybe wait before ordering your own queen. But, hey, if you’re dead-set on mini-farming, you can always get chickens.

Actually, scratch that, too, Danovich recently wrote — unless you’re in it more for a pet than for the eggs.

Chaser: So urban bees might be a menace. But humor columnist Alexandra Petri earlier this year imagined a lovely gesture on the part of some urbane bees.

Optimism? On guns?

A few days ago, columnist Perry Bacon, reflecting on the mass shooting in his own Louisville, wrote that the far-fetched but ultimately only solution for gun violence is for Republicans to undergo a change of heart.

“I am not optimistic,” he wrote, “but I am not fatalistic, either.”

I’ll be honest — I was pretty fatalistic reading his column, and based on the comments, you were, too. “Better headline,” one of you wrote in: “The Republican Party WON’T end mass shootings.”

Advertisement

But now the Editorial Board points to a commendable, if rare, development that might nudge the needle toward optimism: After last month’s shooting in Nashville, the Republican governor of Tennessee has signed an executive order strengthening background checks.

It’s a step. His request that the (Republican) legislature make it harder for potentially dangerous people to get guns is a step, too.

Bill Lee’s “ideas may not represent the gold standard,” the Board writes. “But under the circumstances, bronze is better than nothing.”

From Jonathan Lowy and Luis Moreno’s op-ed revealing how much of a problem American guns pose south of the border, too. They argue that the only way to stop cartel violence and drug trafficking is to cut off that supply.

That means, of course, reforming domestic gun laws, including limiting assault-weapon sales across the board. But maybe a first step could be holding manufacturers accountable when their guns end up in the hands of traffickers.

Advertisement

Chaser: Another wild number from Lowy and Moreno’s piece: In all of Mexico, there’s only one gun store. The Los Angeles Times had an illuminating story on it back in 2018.

More politics

Columnist Marc Thiessen is worried that Americans aren’t worried about Trump. According to new poll numbers, only 37 percent think the former president broke the law in the case he’s been indicted in — but 60 percent approve of the indictment!

The numbers are even starker among swing voters. Primary voters seem set on putting Trump up again, but if they want to win the White House, he counsels, they’d better think first about how many Americans want him prosecuted, not president.

And if Trump doesn’t sink Republicans, well, then, abortion certainly … might not either? Columnist Henry Olsen recently lifted the hood on the Wisconsin Supreme Court election and explained why the issue might not be so toxic to Republican candidates after all.

Advertisement

Chaser: Buuuuut, if anyone’s sinking Republicans on abortion, it’s Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, the “Panhandle praetor,” as deputy opinion editor David Von Drehle calls him. (Don’t miss the “Mennonite crossing guard” analogy, either.)

Smartest, fastest

The Bye-Ku

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

Great amenities!

Doorman, in-unit laundry

And penthouse pigpen

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!

GiftOutline Gift Article