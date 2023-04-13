Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sandeep Vaheesan is the legal director at the Open Markets Institute. The Federal Trade Commission’s proposed ban on noncompete clauses is a worthy effort. Noncompetes restrict workers from switching jobs or starting their own businesses and affect as many as 60 million Americans in the private sector today. Unfortunately, the FTC’s proposal as drafted falls short, leaving employers options for unfairly impeding the mobility of workers.

The focus on noncompetes is understandable. In recent years, the use of noncompetes has become much more widespread. Employers say they help prevent workers from decamping to a competitor and taking proprietary knowledge with them. But there are other ways for firms to achieve this outcome: copyright, patent and trade-secret laws all provide targeted protection. In reality, many firms use noncompetes as a substitute for better means of retaining workers, such as good working conditions and higher wages. The FTC calculates that outlawing these contracts could raise workers’ pay by as much as $300 billion per year in the United States.

Advertisement

Restricting workers from leaving their jobs might be especially harmful to working people during periods of full employment. By all accounts, there are jobs to be filled. But workers can’t necessarily move to fill them. And, while in theory they could have said no to a noncompete or attempted to bargain over its terms, most workers do not try to negotiate such restrictions, likely because they believe negotiation is not an option, don’t want to create tension with their employer or fear losing a job offer altogether. In other cases, employers introduce restrictions after a worker has joined.

The FTC’s proposal to ban noncompetes follows years of state-level reform. Many states have curtailed their use. For instance, Washington state and D.C. prohibit noncompete clauses for employees making below $100,000 and $150,000 per year, respectively.

The problem is that as legislators and regulators have curtailed noncompetes, employers have found alternative means to restrict the movement of their staff.

Advertisement

For instance, many firms now use training repayment agreement provisions, also known as TRAPs, to lock workers in place. TRAPs require workers to reimburse their employer for the costs of mandatory training (sometimes of little or no value) if they leave within a set time. These TRAPs are common in three sectors that employ tens of millions of often low-paid workers — health care, retail and transportation — according to the Student Borrower Protection Center.

Another way employers hang on to their staff is through liquidated damages provisions. These clauses compel workers to pay their employers significant sums of money if they leave within a stated time frame or ever.

Workers subject to such contracts face the choice of staying at their job, even if they’re underpaid or enduring abuse, or leaving and assuming thousands of dollars in debt to their old employer. Many understandably stay put. While noncompete clauses prevent employees from working for a competitor or in the same occupation, TRAPs and liquidated damages provisions can stop workers from leaving their employer entirely.

Instead of completely banning these noncompete-like contracts, the FTC has proposed a case-by-case approach. This is deeply problematic. A legal standard that requires case-specific evaluation by a court or an administrative agency inherently favors employers — workers are unlikely to challenge their employer given the cost and stress of legal proceedings and the risk of losing the case.

Advertisement

California’s experience is revealing. For more than 150 years, California law has barred the enforcement of noncompete clauses in court against workers. These contracts, however, are not illegal. As a result, nearly 30 percent of California workplaces impose noncompete clauses on all employees and approximately 45 percent use these contracts with at least some of their employees. Give employers an inch, and many take a mile.

What makes the FTC think employers will behave any differently when it comes to similar clauses that restrict the movement of workers?

The period for public comment on the FTC proposal closes April 19. In the final rule, the FTC should categorically ban conventional noncompete clauses and similar contracts. Recent history has shown that employers switch to functionally equivalent restraints when specific restrictions on labor mobility are banned. A failure to prohibit TRAPs and other noncompete-like contracts would render the FTC’s admirable initiative all for naught.

GiftOutline Gift Article