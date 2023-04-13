Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You’re reading The Checkup With Dr. Wen, a newsletter on how to navigate covid-19 and other public health challenges. Click here to get it in your inbox. Last week, my daughter Isabelle turned three. Make sense of the news fast with our daily newsletter ArrowRight She was born in April 2020, at the height of the first wave of covid-19. Her life stages — and my experience as a parent — have been defined by the pandemic. And like many other parents of pandemic babies, I’m still wondering how much it impacted her.

During the last few weeks of my pregnancy, there were increasing concerns about the novel coronavirus. Hospitals imposed new rules, including visitor restrictions. When I went into labor, I didn’t know whether my husband could be in the delivery room with me.

He was able, and I was fortunate to have a fast and uneventful birth. Within 24 hours, we went home and into a prolonged self-imposed quarantine. We pulled our other child out of preschool over fear that he could contract covid and infect his newborn sister. We stopped going anywhere except to the grocery store and pharmacy. When I went back to clinical work, I stripped off my clothes and shoes in the garden and showered in the basement before holding my baby.

Aside from one other family that we were in a “pod” with, we socialized with people outdoors only, spaced at least six feet apart. Thanksgiving plans were canceled, and so were those for Christmas and the new year. My father and my husband’s mother, the kids’ only surviving grandparents, live in Canada and South Africa. They desperately wanted to meet the baby, but we thought it was too risky for any of us to travel.

On Isabelle’s first birthday, we invited our good friends, her godparents, over for cake — outdoors, of course. There were no other little kids there because she had no opportunity to make any friends.

When vaccines for adults first became available, we watched with joy — and admittedly a little envy — as others made steps toward normalcy. For a time, the most common question I received from readers was how they could safely visit their unvaccinated grandkids. I gave them the same advice I told my own family: Quarantine before travel, mask at all times during transit, and test upon arrival.

When Isabelle turned two, I started her in day care. All the other kids in her class were pandemic babies, and their moms and I had much in common. We wanted to end our children’s isolated existence, but we weren’t ready to throw all caution to the wind. We all had different levels of risk tolerance but were struggling with similar trade-offs.

Should we cancel a long-awaited playdate if it was pouring and couldn’t be outdoors? Is enrolling our kids in music class or going to the gym ourselves worth the possibility of contracting the virus? What if we had elderly and immunocompromised parents we were trying to shield from infection?

We shared with one another our kids’ “firsts.” The first time I brought Isabelle to a restaurant, she had never been around so many people all at once. She wandered from table to table staring at other patrons, then became so overwhelmed that she threw a spectacular tantrum and flung all the silverware to the ground. We had to take our dinner to go.

The first time Isabelle went on a plane, she didn’t understand why she had to keep sitting in her seat. No amount of cajoling or bribing with movies or snacks would work. She cried so much that she threw up — four times — during the three-hour flight.

When we arrived at our destination, we realized that Isabelle had more than a passing fascination with her stuffed animals. She couldn’t sleep without them, and my husband set out on a late-night scavenger hunt to find the closest duplicate to her “owlie,” panda and unicorn.

Then there was the time that she finally met her grandparents. She had only seen them on the computer, but she recognized them immediately. “I love you, Grandma!” she said as she bounded into my mother-in-law’s arms and gave her a big hug. The adults all started crying. (Though it wasn’t long before the Hallmark moment ended: A minute later, she and her brother were hitting each other and shouting, “You’re being a mean poopyhead!”)

When Isabelle is having her long tantrums or insisting that things had to be done a certain way, I wonder if it’s because of her abnormal early years or because it’s just her being a toddler. As so many parents do, I worry about her and marvel at her in equal measure.

Looking back at the past three years, I think about how there’s so much that’s not normal — and not what I, or anyone, would have chosen.

But I am still filled with gratitude. Gratitude toward family and friends, and to readers, who have all been part of this unprecedented journey as we navigated the uncertainties and challenges together.

Most of all, I feel grateful for my pandemic baby, who has turned into this bright, curious and stubborn little person, with a personality all her own.

On her third birthday, she overheard my husband saying to me that the year of the terrible twos was finally coming to an end.

“Now it’s time for the terrible threes!” she said cheerfully.

Ask Dr. Wen

“Huge efforts were initially made to create a vaccine against covid. Supposedly, research is now being done to develop either a nasal vaccine or a vaccine that is more universal than what we presently have. But I am not hearing of a great push for either of these, or of progress being made. Is our government supporting either of these developments, and, if not, where is the money for this kind of research and development?” — Anita from California

I hear you and agree with you. I have been calling on the federal government to invest in developing better vaccines and treatments as they did in the initial Operation Warp Speed.

The Biden administration just announced the launch of Project Next Gen, which will devote more than $5 billion to help expedite ongoing scientific efforts. I hope this will have bipartisan momentum. It would be a game changer to have a nasal vaccine that reduces transmission and provides broader coverage, not only for existing variants but also for those that might develop in the future.

“I had covid in January 2022 (only a runny nose) and lost my sense of taste. Is there anything I can do to help bring it back, or is this going to last forever?” — Helen from Maryland

Helen, I’m very sorry to hear that you have persistent loss of your sense of taste. Have you also had a loss in smell? The latter often accompanies the former and appears to be more common in covid patients. More research has focused on regaining olfaction.

There is some data that “retraining” the brain to identify smell and taste can help, with constant exposure to pungent substances such as lemon, eucalyptus and clove.

I’d also advise that you contact your physician to see if there might be another cause. About 95 percent of people who lost their taste and/or smell following covid regain their senses within a year. Some do not, and that could be your situation, but it’s worth trying to find out if there could be a separate and unrelated cause that needs addressing in a different way.

“How dangerous is xylazine, the drug that’s causing overdose deaths here in Philadelphia?” — Jenny from Pennsylvania

Xylazine is a tranquilizer commonly used in veterinary medicine to sedate large animals such as horses. It is not approved for human use. In recent years, health officials have reported that it is being mixed with opioids. In 2021, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health reported that more than 90 percent of opioid samples tested in the city were positive for xylazine.

This is a very dangerous drug. Like opioids, it depresses the central nervous system and results in sedation, slowed breathing and, eventually, unresponsiveness and cessation of breathing. Xylazine can be addictive and cause severe withdrawal symptoms. Unlike opioids, however, xylazine overdoses are not reversed by the opioid antidote naloxone.

What I’m reading

A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that during the covid pandemic, more than 3 out of 4 high school students did not get the sleep they need. More than 1 in 3 reported poor mental health, which correlated with short sleep duration. Among students who met sleep recommendations, 25 percent reported poor mental health compared to 49 percent of those who slept five hours or less. Students who slept less than seven hours during an average school night also had greater difficulty doing schoolwork.

A JAMA Internal Medicine meta-analysis of 41 studies including 860,783 patients examines the risk factors of long covid. Researchers identified older age, higher body mass index, smoking, female sex, chronic kidney disease, diabetes and ICU admission among the factors significantly associated with developing post-covid symptoms. Vaccination was associated with lower risk.

Emergency medicine physicians Christian Rose, Adaira I. Landry and Kaitlin M. Bowers write in a STAT op-ed that they are “worried about the future of the field.” The authors outline how emergency medicine has traditionally been a very competitive specialty, but this changed dramatically in 2022. In 2022 there were 219 unfilled residency positions, which increased to 555 in 2023 — out of 3,010 total positions.

