Columnist Perry Bacon Jr. is online every Thursday for a live discussion where he’ll interact with readers, discuss his columns and answer questions on the politics and news of the week. Submit your question or comment below. The live discussion will start on this page at 12 p.m. Eastern.
Follow Perry on Twitter here.
Follow Perry Bacon Jr.'s opinionsFollow
Reader Q&As with columnists
Recent Q&As:
- With David Ignatius: Why isn’t the E.U. providing Ukraine the right aid?
- With Alexandra Petri: What prize do I get for acing the quiz?
- With Eugene Robinson: Will Sweden join NATO?
- With Perry Bacon Jr.: Is Biden too old to run?
- With Jennifer Rubin: What if Trump doesn’t show up?
Submit a question:
- David Ignatius (Every other Monday at 12 p.m. ET)
- Alexandra Petri (Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET)
- Eugene Robinson (Tuesdays at 1 p.m. ET)
- Perry Bacon Jr. (Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET)
- Jennifer Rubin (Fridays at 12 p.m. ET)
See all Washington Post Reader Q&As
Having a technical issue with a Q&A? Email livechatsupport@washpost.com.