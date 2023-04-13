Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Historical comparisons are inherently tricky. Most of Peter Manseau’s April 7 op-ed, “Elon Musk takes a page from Martin Luther’s 95 theses,” was devoted to Twitter, focusing on blue-check verification, but near the end of the essay, he reached back in time more than 500 years to find a spurious comparison with, of all things, Martin Luther’s 95 Theses.

Luther’s theses were written in Latin as an academic/theological disputation about the practice of indulgences, which were a million miles from a freewheeling, secular, new-age fashion such as Twitter.

Mr. Manseau stretched the comparison beyond the breaking point when he claimed that “the central concern of both religion and social media is mediation,” a startling assertion that he did not even attempt to prove.

Religion is actually at the heart of humankind’s search for meaning, a process that cannot be described with an ambiguous term such as “mediation.”

In the end, it is difficult to find any commonalities between the seminal religious reformer Luther and a secular business entrepreneur and political reactionary such as Mr. Musk.

Paul Rood, Silver Spring

