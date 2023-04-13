New research into plant speech, as reported in the April 11 Health & Science article “Plants make ultrasonic popping noises. The sounds might be cries for help.,” was anticipated 74 years ago by Roald Dahl’s fantastical story of a man driven mad when he builds a machine that enables him to hear plants shriek and groan in pain at being cut or trampled on.
“The Sound Machine” reflected on the consequences of becoming aware of the “whole world of sound about us all the time that we cannot hear” — especially when that sound is caused by human behavior.
Laura Ingersoll, Washington