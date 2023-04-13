The revelations in the April 9 front-page article “ Leaked secrets lay bare U.S. spying on friend and foe ” will lead to finger-pointing and Band-Aid solutions. Rather, the big-picture problem is that too many people, often low level, with a high-level clearance and a $5 flash drive, have access to libraries of classified information maintained by diverse agencies and contractors. This was the case with major breaches in the recent past.

If something is written for Gen. Mark A. Milley, it does not have to be seen or reviewed by staff and staff of the staff. It doesn’t need to be viewed much beyond the people who wrote sections of the report. No one should have access to whole libraries of classified material.