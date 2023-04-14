The April 12 front-page article about the two Florida women both losing their fetuses and the horrendous ordeals they were forced to endure, “For 2 friends, abortion ban in Fla. meant denial of care,” took me back 60 years to when I was a young woman having babies. It reminded me of one friend who was told that her fetus no longer had a heartbeat, but that she would have to wait until her body began to reject it, which happened many weeks later while at work. Back in those days, there were no ultrasounds to watch the movements of the baby or even determine its sex. Hence, another friend had no idea that her baby was missing a brain and at the delivery found out there was no chance of viability, and its new life was over in just a few hours.