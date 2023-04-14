Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Though I agree with Perry Bacon Jr.’s overall views on gun violence, his “solution,” as expressed in the headline on his April 12 op-ed, “If they wanted, Republicans could end this epidemic of mass shootings,” is unrealistic. Yes, if Republicans wanted, but they don’t. That should be clear. Make sense of the news fast with our daily newsletter ArrowRight Since 2014, the United States has averaged more than one mass shooting per day. One per day! Hoping or expecting something will change after so many years of inaction is indeed “far-fetched,” to use Mr. Bacon’s words. What needs to happen is for the American public to wake up and refuse to vote for anyone who refuses to support meaningful gun legislation. This can be done without impinging Second Amendment rights. Republicans will quickly get the message.

But change won’t happen unless and until it’s demanded at the ballot box. Hoping that somehow an Abraham Lincoln or a Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will magically appear out of the current Republican Party to lead it out of the wilderness is like hoping that pigs could fly.

Ed Rader, Alexandria

According to Perry Bacon Jr., we have two problems in America: too many guns and too many Republicans. He explained that were it not for Republican recalcitrance (including Fox News and former president Donald Trump — bonus points for Mr. Bacon’s argument), we could get to the point of no longer having too many guns. But he did not explain how many guns would be too many guns, nor did he explain how reducing the number of legally obtainable guns would prevent sociopaths intent on mass murder from ignoring the law and finding a way, with illegal guns or other means, to achieve that objective.

It was irresponsible for the president of the United States to reflexively blame Republicans for the mass violence that has become endemic in our society. True as well for a Post columnist.

Jack DeVine, Potomac Falls

Though I am anti-gun, I don’t think the mass shooting problem is the Republican Party’s fault but rather the deeply ingrained gun culture of America. I agree that gun reform is needed, but it will not be found within the Republican Party. Perhaps some would be swayed, but many would feel vindicated in their belief that the government is out to get them and strip them of their rights and liberties. Extremists would see these steps toward gun reform as tyrannical and an overstep of the government’s boundaries, since many believe that more guns are needed to combat gun violence.

Gun control is not a political issue but a cultural one.

Brandon Leung, McLean

