Regarding the April 11 news analysis “Good Friday Agreement endures in Northern Ireland, but so does dysfunction”: A report on the Good Friday Agreement is incomplete without context. Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic were willing to accept ambiguity (even messiness) in return for peace. Contrast that with the United States, where our divisions are devoid of willingness to accept anything other than winners and losers.

My wife and I visited Belfast last year. After touring areas where gun battles had taken place, seeing dramatically different interpretations of “the Troubles” on Catholic and Protestant neighborhood murals, and hearing accounts related with but slight rancor and much relief, one could leave with only admiration and awe for the people who chose the change.

Any carping about the shortcomings of the agreement from these shores today should be answered with “Physician, heal thyself.”

Except for the hardheaded but increasingly marginalized Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson, I would gladly invite anyone quoted in the article to come to the United States and see if she or he can make all of us a little more Irish.

Frank Buhrman, Carroll Valley, Pa.

