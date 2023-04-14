Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Make sense of the news fast with our daily newsletter ArrowRight “The policing paradox,” the March 31 front-page installment in The Post’s excellent series on the AR-15, said that Noah Harpham, using an AR-15, “executed three people” and “began executing people.”

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “execute” in this context as “to put to death in compliance with a legal sentence.” That presupposes some legal proceeding (whether civilian or military) affording appropriate due process before imposing a sentence of death.

There was no legal proceeding before Harpham caused the deaths of the three victims.

Advertisement

In taking the lives of three people, Harpham did not “execute” the victims. Instead, his actions were “murder” or “homicide” or a multiple “killing” or “slaying.” (Later, the article accurately said that the gunman “killed three people.”)

The incorrect use of the term “executed” (or derivatives) implicitly confers on the killer’s actions an undeserved connotation of legal and moral legitimacy. That false aura of legitimacy can affect public opinion, perhaps leading people into mistakenly believing the killings were somehow justified. False legitimacy also can influence future real-world reality — as extremists or some mentally ill people may be swayed by the media’s careless use of the term “execute,” to perceive and justify in their minds extralegal, deliberate killings — murder — as acceptable if they think their action is called an “execution.”

Words have meaning. Precision matters. The choice of words by The Post matters, including the preservation of important distinctions among similar words and concepts in the English language. I urge The Post’s journalists, contributors and editors to stop the intellectually sloppy misuse of the word “execute” (and its derivatives) to describe deliberately killing a person unless after credible legal proceedings.

Advertisement

Brooks J. Bowen, Potomac

The March 29 front-page article “Revered and Reviled” described the 2012 elementary school shootings in Newton, Conn., as “the deadliest mass killing at a K-12 school in U.S. history.” It wasn’t. That unhappy distinction belongs to the school massacre in Bath, Mich., perpetrated on May 18, 1927. Thirty-eight children and five adults perished.

Kevin D. Williamson, Dallas

A thorough AR-15 series also leaves a bad impression

I read everything in the admirable series about the AR-15, “American Icon,” but the March 30 front-page article “The radicals’ rifle” gave far too much emphasis to the supposed arming of the far left with the AR-15.

Even though the article noted that the left-wing radicals are a very tiny minority compared with the far-right AR-15 enthusiasts, the article (and the headline) implied that the two sides are equally armed and interested in semiautomatic, military-style weapons. Maybe the piece was seeking some sort of journalistic balance, but chances are that the article gave readers the wrong impression.

Advertisement

I worry that in so doing, the article fed into justifications among hundreds of thousands on the far right that their militias and AR-15 promoters need those weapons to fight “antifa” and other such minuscule organizations. That’s patently false.

Bob Dreyfuss, Maplewood, N.J.

A memorable issue for The Post

The March 29 issue of The Post will go down as one of the finest — if not the finest issue of 2023. From the chilling descriptions and illustrations of the “Revered and Reviled” AR-15 [front page] to “America’s changing cities,” [special section] readers have been brought face to face with what challenges us and what informs us from the past.

Geraldine Phillips, Fort Washington

Quite the thud on HUD

The series of April 2 articles on federal workplaces was overall an interesting and provocative bit of journalism, but one element, “Timeline of federal agencies,” had a glaring omission. Missing from the section was the creation by Lyndon B. Johnson of the 11th Cabinet department, the Department of Housing and Urban Development. There are only 15 Cabinet departments to account for. Maybe this complaint should be directed to The Post’s partners for the series, the Boston Consulting Group and the Partnership for Public Service. Someone could have easily done an internet search for the departments to discover any that were missing.

Advertisement

Instead of reporting the creation of HUD in 1965, the writers chose to include the National Endowment for the Humanities and a pithy quote from LBJ regarding the Potomac River — huh? — to represent the year 1965.

Please be assured that HUD exists, and has existed since 1965. Having logged some 35 years at the department, I can attest to HUD’s existence. I was present when its predecessor agency, the Housing and Home Finance Agency, was elevated to Cabinet status. It’s bad enough that my department was not deemed by someone to be among the “Best Places to Work,” but to not exist at all in the timeline of federal agencies was too much. One has to wonder what else was missing.

John W. Finch, Chevy Chase

An American history lesson

Advertisement

Each column, in its own way, brought to light just how much cherry-picking has gone into reinforcing our beliefs in the notions that “all men are created equal” and that we live in a land with “justice for all.” These aphorisms were not true when they were created — and as much as it pains me to admit, they are not true in practice today.

Hanks and Robinson hit the nail on the head: “Taking control of the future begins with our willingness to learn the truth of our history.”

I fear it’s going to take a lot of unlearning before we can get to something that resembles the true history of the United States.

Larry Checco, Silver Spring

I commend The Post for running the op-ed on the 1876 election by Tom Hanks and Jeffery Robinson. However, I thought their list of massacres of Black Americans in the seventh paragraph left out at least two major events, both in the Midwest.

Advertisement

The first was the El Dorado, Kan., riot in 1916 that resulted in Black families being forced to move out of town. The second was the Omaha riot of 1919 that resulted in the lynching of a Black man (Will Brown) and the attempted hanging of Omaha’s mayor, Edward Parsons Smith. Omaha was the catalyst for many more riots in the months that followed, with African American soldiers returning home from World War I often the targets of White rage.

David W. Bulla, Augusta, Ga.

Jenkins and Co. get it mostly right in women’s coverage

I loved Sally Jenkins’s April 2 front-page column, complete with a picture, about Iowa women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark [“Iowa’s incandescent Clark was everything against S. Carolina”]. Clark certainly earned that kind of recognition (said begrudgingly as a longtime fan of the Maryland women’s team). And, I was also gratified to see another article — this one on the front page of the Sports section — on Iowa women’s basketball Coach Lisa Bluder [“For Clark and Iowa, belief flows from Bluder”]. So many good choices to highlight women’s sports.

Advertisement

However, why exactly did the first four paragraphs of the article on Bluder need to be about fashion? The piece felt as though it started with fashion ironically, but then it, inexplicably, just went on and on. If the subject of the article had been LSU Coach Kim Mulkey, then maybe I would understand. She leans into her fashion statements.

Lead with Bluder’s success at keeping her players despite the portal, lead with her record, lead with her longtime experience — so many interesting and valid alternatives.

I applaud increased coverage of women sports, but leading with fashion trivialized Iowa’s efforts and, by extension, women’s sports in general.

I did love it that the article acknowledged Maryland Coach Brenda Frese’s success in mitigating Clark’s effectiveness in the Maryland-Iowa game in February.

Advertisement

Denise Underwood-Hannagan, Ellicott City

Words almost can’t do justice to Iowa beating the tall, talented,well-coached and amazing South Carolina basketball team, with the Hawkeyes being led by star player Caitlin Clark and Coach Lisa Bluder. Yet Sally Jenkins’s April 2 column deservedly got front-page coverage by matching that performance with her own penned version. “There were no more breath-snatching shots left, just the soundless silk fluttering and the final ticking seconds.” Beautifully written!

Robert Navin, Vienna

It was great to see the article on Caitlin Clark on the front page. I appreciated Sally Jenkins’s support for women in sports, but in this case she should be whistled for technical fouls.

The headline called Clark “incandescent” (emitting light as a result of being heated), but in the column she was “luminescent” (emitting light not caused by heat). The headline had it right. Her star has been burning brightly throughout her career, highlighted by unprecedented back-to-back 41-point games in March Madness.

The column further called Clark an “unfollowable” triple threat on any play. She might be unguardable or unstoppable, but not unfollowable (whatever that means).

Hank Werronen, Washington

Let me help you with that cause of death

It was saddening to read the story of the unfortunate death of Willow, the Maryland Zoo’s popular giraffe [“Death of young, popular giraffe is ‘tremendous loss’ for Baltimore zoo,” Metro, March 30]. According to the article, “her cause of death is still unknown,” and a necropsy showed “nothing conclusive as to the cause of death.”

Might I suggest they look into whether her euthanization had something to do with it?

Kurt Heinz, Locust Grove, Va.

There was more than one issue in the Wisconsin election

The April 6 front-page headline “Wis. race reflects power of abortion” could have led readers to believe that the Wisconsin state Supreme Court election was mainly a one-issue election; what a missed opportunity to have failed to have said “Wis. race reflects the power of democracy.”

The election there went way beyond the abortion issue; in fact, it was the beginning of the undoing of an authoritarian trend.

Coenraad van der Schroeff, Alexandria

Setting the record straight on Burke’s ‘quote’

The March 30 front-page article “Little urgency on gun violence” reported that the Senate chaplain, retired Rear Adm. Barry C. Black, asked senators to be reminded of the words of Edmund Burke: “All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing.” Apart from the inaccuracy of the content of this assertion in describing all that is necessary for the triumph of evil, it is not possible for anyone to be reminded of these words from Burke because he never said them.

To be sure, Burke wrote many insightful words about the French Revolution and the nature of representation. But the many misattributions of this particular quotation have a long life. In fact, President John F. Kennedy once told the Canadian Parliament that Burke had said exactly what Black told our Congress. But repetition does not make it so.

It is time to retire the quotation, and especially the error that it originated from Burke.

Fred Ansell, Chevy Chase

Fact-checkers for book reviews would be nice

It is also unlikely that Said ever saw “tall-masted ships from New York and Boston moored in the harbor in Fazzan [sic].” Fezzan is described in multiple online sources as being “largely desert, but broken by mountains, uplands and dry river valleys”). I could find no source for “Fazzan” as a place on the coast of the Mediterranean where ships might moor.

Having a fact-checker for nonfiction book reviews would be a great service to the authors and readers.

Joan Kerrigan, Washington

A map can enhance the reader experience

The April 5 Metro article “Yellow Line to return May 7” had two very lovely photographs of tunnels. I understand that the article was, in part, about repairing tunnels. However, it seemed to me that only one photograph of a tunnel was needed. If, instead of the second image of a tunnel, The Post had run a map showing the sections of the Yellow Line that were affected, the article would have been more useful to readers, particularly commuters.

Jeffrey P. Russell, Silver Spring

Inspiration from a chicken Marengo recipe

Thanks for the March 22 food article “The amazing, possibly true story of chicken Marengo.” It was the best (almost) true (sort of) story of how this dish came to be. I am inspired to follow the recipe provided, particularly because I will be smiling throughout the multistep process. At least, unlike the chef in the article, I won’t be a panicked, and the only victory to be celebrated will be a sumptuous dinner.

Ruth Salinger, Bethesda

A ‘big no-no’ in suggestions for the laundry room

The April 6 Local Living article on laundry room makeovers, “How to upgrade and beautify your laundry room on a budget,” showcased in words and picture an unsettling home-organizing trend that too often prioritizes style over safety. Specifically, one homeowner was featured decanting “laundry products into glass jars for better visibility (and aesthetics).” That’s a big no-no. Laundry detergents, especially liquid laundry packets, should always be kept in their original containers, which feature important safety and usage information.

In particular, laundry-packet containers are designed to be child-resistant. Placing these products in clear jars or containers is just inviting trouble, particularly when there are young children in the house.

Detergents and all cleaning products should be placed out of the sight and reach of children. Keep your laundry room — and your children — safe.

Brian Sansoni, Washington

The writer is senior vice president of communications and outreach for the American Cleaning Institute.

Girls get disappointing coverage in All-Met section

The March 29 Winter All-Met section was hugely disappointing. The inequity of coverage between male and female athletes was blatant, and first-team honorees were largely ignored. Only the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams received full features with a large photograph of the All-Met Players of the Year and accompanying photos of the other first-team members.

To be fair to all teams, as well as to both boys and girls, the layout should have shown prominent photographs of each sport’s player of the year and smaller photos of the first teams. The tiny photo of the female swimmer of the year was egregious, especially compared with the huge photo of the male counterpart. Wrestling, girls’ and boys’ hockey, and girls’ track and field also received short shrift.

Regina Hall, Potomac

GiftOutline Gift Article