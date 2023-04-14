The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Hiding behind SCOTUS’s skirts

(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas never disclosed that Harlan Crow — who has also provided luxury trips and accommodations for decades to the justice and his wife, Ginni — purchased three properties owned by Thomas and his family.

