“Similarly, FDA’s assertion that the district court’s injunction will harm pregnant women or other members of the public does not speak to the irreparable injury factor (although it may speak to other factors), because those persons are not stay applicants in this case.” Make sense of the news fast with our daily newsletter ArrowRight — from Wednesday’s ruling by a federal appeals court panel on whether to stay U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk’s decision overturning FDA approval of a drug used in more than half of all abortions in the United States.

Oh, good. I was just thinking: I have too many rights. We’ve got to cull, cull, cull! Do I really need to be voting and controlling my own body? That feels like much too much. Also, it’s spring! What better time to go through all the rights and see which ones spark joy (access to assault weapons) and which ones don’t (uncensored proximity to books, bodily autonomy). Just like they’re doing in Florida! Constitution? Please! If we were all meant to be covered by it, we would have been explicitly included!

Isn’t all this rights nonsense getting in the way of more important things, like the ability of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit to consider exciting hypotheticals not borne out by science: What if a drug that has been proven safe for decades … weren’t? Plus, millions of Americans have been given the gift of learning the name Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, most often used in the sentence, “Wait, Judge Kacsmaryk can undo the FDA approval of a drug used safely by millions for 20-plus years just … because?” It was good that the 5th Circuit did not need to think about the people most impacted by the decision to overturn Food and Drug Administration approval. After all, we’re not really people! If we were supposed to be people, we wouldn’t have uteruses.

Clearly, I have been addled by having too many rights, too much autonomy. All the voting had gone to my head. I see that now.

There are two decades of experience showing this drug is safe, attested to by scientists and medical professionals. And there, on the other hand, is the idea that a doctor might one day face “enormous stress and pressure.” A doctor! Imagine! I can’t. I’m glad these things are being considered properly.

“But wait,” you are saying. “What about the enormous stress and pressure that losing access to a safe medication abortion will place on people?” Easy! They are not people, for the purposes of this case. The math works if you remember that women are people only sometimes. All the math works if you remember that only certain folks get to be people all the time.

It is a mistake to think that harm to the possibly millions of pregnant people nationwide at risk of suddenly losing access to a safe drug commonly used in medication abortion due to a single judge’s whim might be considered when deciding whether to stay the ruling that denied them access to a safe drug commonly used in medication abortion due to a single judge’s whim! They are not stay applicants in this case so — poof!

Do I really need to be considered in cases that determine my ability to access medical care? No! It’s good that I am invisible to the people making this decision! Being invisible sounds nifty. Now I, too, can go into people’s homes and slap prescriptions out of their hands! I can get between them and their doctors without warning!

It is good that the impact on folks who are not the disgruntled doctors bringing this lawsuit is being cast aside like so much chaff. The last thing a court making a decision that could impact people capable of becoming pregnant should have to do is treat us like we’re relevant to the case. Because are we, really? Without the full protection of the law, I feel lighter already!

They say that with great power comes great responsibility. Well, it is good to know that I don’t have as many responsibilities as I thought I did! I say, laughing, through clenched teeth. Ha, ha, ha!

Naively, I had thought this sort of thing could not happen because I was an individual with rights. But it turns out that judges can decide not to care about such things! The way they say there are laws and precedents that courts were bound to respect, I thought that meant people could not simply yank away rights in the night like a recalcitrant blanket, without regard to the evidence or impact. Then again, I am not a stay applicant in this case. What do I know?

