And leaking the unpleasantries early. See: Wednesday’s statement that “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm” Prince Harry will attend the coronation ... and that Harry’s wife, Meghan, will remain in California with their two children.

Pleased? Puh-leeze. Relieved is probably closer to the mark.

With Meghan in California, the Windsors can worry less about the prince and his wife diverting attention from Charles’s big moment. This is the most significant royal event in seven decades (even if crowds may not surpass the numbers that turned out last year for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II). For the monarchy, no ceremony could be more meaningful than a coronation. And for the first time in years, the two bickering wings of the royal family were almost certainly in agreement: The palace probably didn’t want Meghan to attend any more than she wanted to go.

The House of Windsor is, no surprise, protecting the institution.

Will journalists and others nonetheless scrutinize Harry’s every move in London next month? Absolutely. His presence at Westminster Abbey — and likely absence from the royal family’s appearance on the palace balcony afterward — will still generate an outsize share of notice. But confirming Meghan’s absence now helps make it old news on coronation day.

It is convenient that the coronation takes place on the fourth birthday of Harry and Meghan’s son, an occasion that the palace or the couple could cite to explain her absence.

It’s a wonder that the couple haven’t renounced their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Instead, they recently confirmed their use of royal titles for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Even for those of us who have had sympathy for Meghan, and the obstacles she surely faced as an outsider marrying in, the back-and-forth is exhausting.

After ditching their royal duties, could they not just go be wealthy, healthy and happy? And stop looking back? Nope. Or, at least, not yet. Harry has said that his father and older brother, Prince William, are “trapped” in a toxic system and that he wants “a family, not an institution.” Of course, Harry’s family is an institution. Yet the prince has also said he wants his father and brother “back.”

We don’t need to know which side snubbed the other to understand the ugly compromise: Harry returns to attend a momentous occasion for his father, while saying little about the monarchy he and his wife crossed an ocean to escape.

Easter surprise: The king’s disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, was photographed walking with his siblings and other relatives to church services on Easter Sunday. Andrew was booted from public duties in 2019 after defending his friendship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in a nuclear-level-catastrophic interview. Last year, he was stripped of his royal patronages and military affiliations amid a civil lawsuit brought by an Epstein victim who said she was trafficked to the prince as a minor. Andrew, who denied the allegations, settled the case in February 2022. He remains deep-sixed from public life but is included in family functions. His presence on Sunday was likely a soften-the-ground step toward his inclusion at his brother’s coronation.

Members of the Royal Family attending the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor today. @RoyalFamily @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/byugYxVWaZ — Samir Hussein (@samhussein) April 9, 2023

Britain’s ornate Gold State Coach, built in 1762, has ferried every newly crowned monarch since King William IV in 1831, write London correspondent Karla Adam and Europe editor Marissa Bellack. The 4.4-ton carriage requires eight horses to pull it at a walking pace. (On May 6, they will be all Windsor Greys.) Charles’s procession route is about five miles shorter than that traveled by his mother in 1953. Whereas Elizabeth II went back and forth to her crowning ceremony in the Gold State Coach, Charles and Camilla will ride first in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, used for the first time in 2014. This newer coach, though still a horse-drawn carriage, has air-conditioning, power windows and a suspension system to provide a more comfortable ride.

The coronation-weekend emoji is based on St. Edward’s Crown, the 12-inch-tall, 4.9-pound gold headpiece that will be used to crown King Charles next month. The crown is encrusted with 444 precious and semiprecious stones, London bureau chief William Booth wrote in December, when it was removed from the Tower of London, its usual home, to be resized to fit Charles.

Football is life. Press Association photographer Joe Giddens (@jjgiddens) captured Prince William and his eldest son, Prince George, in sync watching a soccer match last weekend.

