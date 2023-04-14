Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Though democracy is not out of the woods, I’ve been encouraged of late. In addition to the overwhelming victory in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race of the liberal judge who declared support for abortion rights and noted that the state has the worst gerrymandering plan in the United States, defeated former president Donald Trump got arraigned like any common criminal defendant. (And no, the case isn’t weak.) And Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg wisely sued Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to block his subpoena and stop Jordan from meddling in a state case over which Congress has no jurisdiction. A ruling throwing out the subpoena might help deter Republicans’ abuse of congressional power. Meanwhile, Fox News’s lawyers were sanctioned in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit for misleading the judge (never a good idea, but especially if the suit is about lying). Finally, special counsel Jack Smith is reportedly investigating possible charges of wire fraud against Trump over his fundraising off phony election claims. So good news for the rule of law!

But rarely do trends point in one direction.

A legal monstrosity from the Fifth Circuit. The Fifth Circuit late Wednesday in a 2-1 decision partially overruled U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk’s widely denounced opinion reversing the Federal Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion drug mifepristone. The circuit court dealt with the most obvious flaw: It’s too late to challenge the 23-year-old original drug approval. But it let stand the remainder of the ruling suspending 2016 regulations allowing the drug to be used up to 10 weeks and to be dispensed by mail. The Fifth Circuit decision suffers from many of the same egregious errors as the lower court opinion: reliance on the constitutionally suspect Comstock Act and a repetition of myths about the dangers of the drug.

But one egregious error deserves special mention: standing. This critical concept prevents anyone in the country from racing to court to sue another party because he or she doesn’t like some action. The plaintiffs here — doctors and medical associations — don’t have an actual injury. They say they’ve treated women with side effects from mifepristone (whining that it is very “emotionally taxing”), but there is no evidence they certainly will again. (Nor is it clear that women wouldn’t have gotten the drug but for the relaxed regulation.) Moreover, treating patients is not an “injury”; it’s part of their job description.

The standing for the associations is even shakier. “It rests on the idea that an organization has standing if it’s big enough,” said Leah Litman, a constitutional scholar. “But the Supreme Court’s cases on organizational standing required plaintiff organizations to point to particular members who would be injured.” In environmental cases, she pointed out, advocacy groups could just say, “Well, we’re big environmental organizations so surely one of our members would visit these sites in the future!” But, she added, “that’s not the law.”

The court seems to realizes it overstepped. From its opinion: “We do not hold that doctors necessarily have standing to raise their patients’ claims. . . . We do not hold that doctors have constitutional standing whenever they’re called upon to do their jobs. And we do not hold that doctors have standing to challenge FDA’s actions whenever the doctor sees a patient experiencing complications from an FDA-approved drug.” But that is precisely what this court did. The Justice Department plans to appeal.

A free press but a corrupt Supreme Court. The Supreme Court outdoes itself each week in destroying its integrity and legitimacy. Justice Clarence Thomas, according to a report in ProPublica, for more than 20 years “accepted luxury trips virtually every year from the Dallas businessman [Harlan Crow] without disclosing them, documents and interviews show.” Not only is there “no known precedent in the modern history of the U.S. Supreme Court” for such conduct, but on its face, his conduct “appears to violate a law passed after Watergate that requires justices, judges, members of Congress and federal officials to disclose most gifts.” Thomas said a “colleague” (Who? When?) told him it was acceptable to receive such “hospitality.” And then the plot got downright weird: Thomas’s host is a connoisseur of Nazi memorabilia.

ProPublica then reported Thomas didn’t disclose the sale to Crow of three properties Thomas and his relatives owned, which ethics experts say violated the law.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who sees himself as an institutionalist, should take Senate Democrats up on their plea to investigate Thomas. This sorry episode underscores the need for a mandatory ethics code and complete financial disclosure requirements, which a former judge could administer. Congress, starting with open hearings and ethics experts, must act if the court can’t police itself.

Republicans have a problem: Americans might be waking up. The mainstream media never tires of reciting the idea that Trump’s prosecution only makes him more popular with his base, as if that is meaningful. Though it’s gravely disturbing that millions of Americans remain ensconced within the cult of personality, the truth is that Trump becomes more unelectable with each episode. Polls show how badly the first indictment hurt Trump with everyone but the GOP base. An ABC News-Ipsos poll, for example, showed more than 50 percent of Americans think he intentionally did something illegal in the hush money case. Nearly half think he should suspend his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and only 25 percent think favorably of him. A CNN poll shows that 60 percent support his indictment. Two other polls show between a 5 and 7 percentage point drop for candidates Trump has endorsed in past elections.

Republicans might be heading into an electoral disaster: Their base won’t dump Trump, but the general electorate won’t vote for him. If so, that will be a deserved comeuppance for not having dropped Trump.

This week it’s easy to pick. Tennessee Democratic state Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones stood up for gun safety and democracy. Republicans stupidly expelled them. Within a week, both will be back, returned by their respective municipalities. Pearson’s dramatic condemnation of the antidemocratic action of his colleagues went viral on Twitter, earning about 3 million views as of April 6. After his reinstatement, Jones led a march back to the Capitol. “Today, 78,000 people have a voice in this chamber once again,” he declared. “No expulsion, no attempt to silence us will stop us, but only galvanize and strengthen our movement. We continue to show up in the people’s house. Power to the people!”

Historian Timothy Snyder likes to say, “Do not obey in advance.” “Most of the power of authoritarianism is freely given.” Democracy requires strenuous, active effort to push back against authoritarianism. Pearson and Jones did just that, refusing to let Republicans silence them by turning off the microphones and then refusing to meekly accept their expulsion. They offer a stirring reminder that democracy matters and remains the best avenue for achieving positive social change. Well done, Reps. Jones and Pearson.

On this first newsletter, I’d like to share a bit about my background. Journalism is a second career for me. I practiced as a management-side labor lawyer in Los Angeles for 20 years. Burnt out on law and missing too much of my kids’ lives, we picked up and moved to D.C. As a lark, I wrote a piece about Mitt Romney, now a Republican U.S. senator from Utah, for the Weekly Standard. That was the beginning of a new chapter for me.

As many of you know, I was a mainstream Republican until Trump came along. I — and those who value the rule of law, civic virtue, objective reality, human rights, U.S. leadership in the world, pluralism and some notion of the “public good” — can’t tolerate a party that thrives on White grievance, Christian nationalism, conspiracies, know-nothingism, hostility to effective government, isolationism and violence.

The essential task now is preserving American values, democracy, objective truth and simple decency. Only one party is working toward those ends. I’ll say more about how my views have evolved in future newsletters.

Outside of my daily work, I spend a lot of time reading. I cannot recommend strongly enough “The Last Palace: Europe’s Turbulent Century in Five Lives and One Legendary House” by Norman Eisen. Norm, a frequent source of legal expertise for my columns, was once ambassador to the Czech Republic, where he lived in the most magnificent U.S. ambassadorial residence on the planet and one of the great palatial European homes. Norm weaves the story of his own Jewish Czech family, nearly wiped out by the Nazis, with the tale of the palace — built by a Jewish industrialist, occupied by a German general during World War II and home to U.S. ambassadors who navigated through the 1968 Prague Spring and the 1989 Velvet Revolution. He vividly captures the destruction wrought by 2oth-century totalitarian ideologies through the perspective of one small, fascinating country.

Along the way, you’ll learn that Shirley Temple Black (yes, that Shirley Temple) was an extraordinary, courageous diplomat. (You’ll also pick up some Yiddish and Czech.)

