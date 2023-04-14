The April 9 Metro article “A high note for cannabis as lawmakers clear a path for a legalized market” was a reminder that it is going to be 16 more years before I can hug my son again.
I greatly appreciate the work the legislature did this year on this bill, and I hope it comes back next year. But I implore Gov. Wes Moore (D) to look into cases — such as my son’s — in which people are sitting in prison for cannabis convictions. I am certain Mr. Moore will recognize that we cannot have a state that doesn’t leave anyone behind if we are making tax revenue on cannabis while Marylanders are serving decades in prison for nonviolent cannabis charges.
I hope Mr. Moore signs the cannabis bill because it includes important policies, but I call on him to commute the sentences of those in prison for cannabis.
Harold J. Morris Jr., Baltimore