My son, Harold J. Morris III, is serving a 20-year sentence for a cannabis conviction while Maryland is on the precipice of making millions of dollars a year off the sale of cannabis. During the legislative session, some legislators and advocates recognized the hypocrisy of creating a recreational cannabis market without fully decriminalizing marijuana. On the final day of its session, the General Assembly passed a bill to protect individuals from intrusive police searches. Left unpassed was House Bill 135, which would have repealed a mandatory 20-year sentence for nonviolent sales of “large” amounts of cannabis.

The April 9 Metro article “ A high note for cannabis as lawmakers clear a path for a legalized market ” was a reminder that it is going to be 16 more years before I can hug my son again.

I greatly appreciate the work the legislature did this year on this bill, and I hope it comes back next year. But I implore Gov. Wes Moore (D) to look into cases — such as my son’s — in which people are sitting in prison for cannabis convictions. I am certain Mr. Moore will recognize that we cannot have a state that doesn’t leave anyone behind if we are making tax revenue on cannabis while Marylanders are serving decades in prison for nonviolent cannabis charges.