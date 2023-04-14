Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Camille T. Dungy is the author of “Soil: The Story of a Black Mother’s Garden.” When a friend drove me home in the second week of April, I told him to stop at the house with the sunflowers. “What sunflowers?” he asked, with ample reason for confusion. Make sense of the news fast with our daily newsletter ArrowRight During a month when much of the United States has daffodils spreading bright yellow smiles and pink buds are clustering on branches, in my Northern Colorado garden, the sunflowers are a witch’s grove of tan skeletal stalks, deadheads drooping. It looks as though I’ve let the remnants of last year’s flowers remain far past their welcome.

I live in a town at the same latitude as New York City but whose altitude is about 5,000 feet. The cold lasts longer here, and the brown brambles in my garden leave me feeling out of step.

But many landscape design experts suggest maintaining stands of dried flowers and bunch grasses to give the eye consistent pleasure through the winter. In my yard, I leave brittle sunflowers. I leave milkweed reeds and their long-emptied pods. I leave clusters of rudbeckia stalks and gangly clumps of side oats grama. After the killing frosts of October and November, and after snow mounded around my garden in December and January, these “winter interest” stands offered variations of height, color and texture against the season’s leveling gray-white. In February and March, I was grateful to have something to look at besides our dormant lawn and the piles of snow cleared from the sidewalk.

Up here, it often feels as though we skip spring — that we shift into summer overnight. I’ve seen a few ambitious green daffodil leaves and wild flax sprouts around my garden. Crocuses have budded in sunnier parts of the yard. But April and early May can be our snowiest time of year; an average of six inches is predicted this month. And nighttime temperatures remain under 45 degrees. Winter is not finished in my garden.

Yet, when I see photographs from lower-altitude places on social media and in spring issues of magazines, I know it must look as though I’m not taking care of my yard. The dead stalks still standing stopped looking interesting weeks ago.

I won’t pull them down, however, because I want my garden to do more than please my eyes. The two- to eight-foot stalks I’ve let stand have formed something akin to a seine. As with the fishing nets that hang vertically in the water, they have caught the leaves that floated through the autumn air and pulled them close to the soil. Mats of leaves now blanket the ground, providing an insulated habitat for pollinators along with their eggs and larvae. If I pull up the stalks and disrupt the mulch before temperatures rise, I risk exposing the pollinators to deadly conditions.

Just as the insulation in our house keeps it cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter, the layer of decaying plant matter also regulates the soil’s temperature, especially when snow is on the ground. With this protection, plants aren’t tricked by greater sunlight into sprouting too soon. Last week, the crocuses I saw in bare sunny patches were clobbered by several inches of snow, but in the stands of browned husks, no premature blossoms met such a fate.

The poet Adrienne Rich once wrote “all learning looks at first like chaos.” Here in the garden, I’ve learned that chaos provides more possibilities for growth. I love watching the early birds skitter through the brown clutter in our side yard, hopping from one clump to the next, selecting long stalks of dried side oats grama for their nests. The garden has taught me to embrace chaos, to look beyond it and find hope.

Last year around this time, I found a note a neighbor had tucked into the milk box we keep on our front porch, apologizing for the mess his Burmese mountain dog had made running after something in our sunflower stand. In fact, I rather welcomed the intervention.

“I’m trying to re-wild our garden,” I told him.

The bison that once roamed this area must have pushed many stands of sunflowers to the ground. Though their movement brought a kind of chaos, it also aroused sleeping insects and agitated seeds to encourage germination. Their tread readied the ground for new life. I told my neighbor. “Your Burmese mountain dog is the closest thing to a bison herd that my yard is liable to get.”

Soon enough, nighttime temperatures will rise toward the 50s. Then I’ll walk through the garden and tear out last year’s growth to make room for the kind of splendor expected in a flower garden. But for now, I’ll watch birds gather nesting material from still-standing grasses. I’ll watch chickadees pull at echinacea heads and munch on their seeds. I’ll take comfort in knowing that the insulation I’ve left lying protects the bees and butterflies that will soon help bring undeniable beauty into this world.

