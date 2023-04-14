Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michael W. Clune’s April 12 op-ed, “Decriminalizing drugs would make getting clean harder,” was an example of the importance of prioritizing data over anecdote in deciding what medical treatments work. In fact, opioid users who relapse following attempted detoxification are at increased risk of overdose — a risk that has substantially increased in the 21 years since Mr. Clune stopped using drugs.

I do not begrudge anyone a successful recovery, but personal experience should be irrelevant to effective drug policy.

E. Douglas Kramer, Stamford, Conn.

Michael W. Clune argued that the threat of criminal penalties for drug use is necessary to motivate addicted people into treatment. This is a dangerous repackaging of “war on drugs” rhetoric that has wreaked havoc over the past half-century.

In 2019, law enforcement made more than 1 million drug possession arrests: more than for any other offense. If the threat of criminal penalties worked, addiction would have been solved years ago.

Criminalizing drugs has deadly consequences. It increases high-risk substance use practices and deters people from accessing services out of fear. Police interactions are associated with increased risk of future overdose death, and there is always risk of police violence. Incarceration significantly increases overdose risk and disrupts housing, employment and family life. Arrest and conviction records follow people for life, creating barriers to housing, education, employment and more. Communities of color, in which authorities are more likely to enforce drug laws, are disproportionately affected.

Much treatment has been co-opted by the criminal legal system, resulting in a focus on surveillance and punishment rather than improving health outcomes. Drug courts often end up pushing people deeper into the criminal system.

Perpetuating the myth that “hitting rock bottom” is necessary for addicted people to recover leads to more suffering and tragedy. We should instead focus on making a wide range of voluntary services available to people who use drugs, whether they are ready to abstain or not.

Kellen Russoniello, Brea, Calif.

The writer is senior staff attorney for the Drug Policy Alliance.

