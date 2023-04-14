I read with great hope that Metro might soon begin targeting drivers who illegally park in bus lanes, as reported in the April 11 Metro article “ Metro could soon record illegal parking in bus lanes .” With the high number of roadway deaths every year, a successful initiative aimed at drivers who park in bus lanes would benefit all commuters, including bicyclists like me, because such drivers force the rest of us to crowd together in traffic, which is unnecessary and can be dangerous.

I hope that it might become part of a larger initiative to update Vision Zero, which does not go far enough or adequately address the worst problems. I would like to see the city prioritize safety enforcement over parking enforcement and aggressively target drivers who park in bus lanes and bike lanes and who are on their cellphones, to name three of the most endemic dangers to everyone else. As a bicyclist, I have to navigate all of these multiple times a day.