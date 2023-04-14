The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Russia still has questions on U.S. involvement in bio labs

April 14, 2023 at 3:02 p.m. EDT
The March 30 editorial “How Russia turned America’s helping hand to Ukraine into a vast lie” claimed that the laboratories modernized with U.S. financial support are conducting health-care projects and trying to prevent another pandemic. However, this is very doubtful.

How do the accumulations of highly pathogenic and contagious viruses and manipulations of them contribute to the improvement of public health? Why is the emphasis put on the study of feral herd infections, considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as potential agents for bioweapons? Official Washington has given no satisfactory answers to these questions yet.

Russia is concerned because many laboratories are situated along the Russian border.

There is no need to go into detail to understand that the administration might be holding something back.

Igor Girenko, Washington

The writer is the head of the press office at the Russian Embassy.

