The March 30 editorial “How Russia turned America’s helping hand to Ukraine into a vast lie” claimed that the laboratories modernized with U.S. financial support are conducting health-care projects and trying to prevent another pandemic. However, this is very doubtful.
Russia is concerned because many laboratories are situated along the Russian border.
There is no need to go into detail to understand that the administration might be holding something back.
Igor Girenko, Washington
The writer is the head of the press office at the Russian Embassy.