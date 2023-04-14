The March 30 editorial “ How Russia turned America’s helping hand to Ukraine into a vast lie ” claimed that the laboratories modernized with U.S. financial support are conducting health-care projects and trying to prevent another pandemic. However, this is very doubtful.

How do the accumulations of highly pathogenic and contagious viruses and manipulations of them contribute to the improvement of public health? Why is the emphasis put on the study of feral herd infections, considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as potential agents for bioweapons? Official Washington has given no satisfactory answers to these questions yet.