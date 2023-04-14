Regarding the April 12 front-page article “Painful choices in Colorado River cuts”:
My grandmother grew up a gold miner’s daughter 120 years ago, when California water policies were developed. Her family lived on the southern ridge of the Yuba River above Downieville. They had several feet of snow every winter at 4,500 feet in elevation. We rarely have permanent winter snow at that elevation anymore.
People who believe we can use as much water as we want are basically spending our inheritance with no regard for the kids and grandkids. Farmers are pumping more water from our aquifers than is being replaced, causing permanent subsidence in the land. We cannot dam our way out of our historical aridity because we rarely fill the reservoirs we have.
It’s time we learn to live within our means, and that means western North America is far drier than we previously thought.
Keith Ensminger, Merced, Calif.