Opinion Why police officers need to be in D.C. schools

April 14, 2023 at 1:51 p.m. EDT
School resource officers Gary Argueta, left, and Johnny Larios walk outside T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria in 2021. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)
Many cities yanked officers out of schools while reassessing policing after George Floyd’s 2020 murder. However well-intentioned, the experiment has left kids more vulnerable and classrooms less safe amid surging youth violence. That’s why a notable number have already reversed course — including, in this region, Alexandria and Montgomery County. Other jurisdictions, from Boston to Phoenix, are actively debating whether to follow.

D.C. should join them. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has proposed fully funding the school resource officer program in her last three budgets, including the one currently under consideration. But the D.C. Council rejected her requests in 2021 and 2022. Council members should listen to the pleas of parents, principals and police.

Granted, D.C. was less rash than other places. The council voted to gradually remove officers from schools through 2025, down from 100 to 60 last year and 40 now. The current plan is to go to 20 next school year and zero the year after.

D.C. created its school resource officer program after a student was fatally shot inside Ballou High School in Southeast in 2004. In 2022, 16 juveniles were fatally shot in the District and another 82 were wounded. Among them was 15-year-old Andre Jamar Robertson, who was killed near Aiton Elementary in Northeast.

Of the 1,400 youths arrested in the capital city in 2022, 200 were detained for violent crimes, including homicide, carjacking and armed robbery. The problem has continued this year: A man working for the city’s Safe Passage program, created to help escort kids out of schoolhouses, was fatally shot in January outside Coolidge High in Northwest.

Data provided by D.C. Public Schools shows 1,079 calls for service were made to the D.C. police during the last full school year, including 300 related to weapons. Paul Kihn, the deputy mayor for education, said this points to the reality that police will be in and around schools no matter what. The question is who should respond.

Critics claim the program creates a “school-to-prison pipeline” in which children end up in the criminal justice system. The truth is that most school resource officers embody the best of community policing. They’re usually highly trained veteran officers who don’t prefer to make arrests or use force. Instead, they put a priority on cultivating relationships with students and de-escalating tense situations.

Students at Eastern High School in Northeast call their resource officer “Uncle Tracy.” Officer Tracy Taylor has been on the D.C. force for 32 years and a school resource officer for a decade. He’s no longer stationed inside the building but gives out his cell number. He says he prevents beefs from escalating on an almost daily basis.

Just this week, for instance, a woman who graduated two years ago called to complain that someone’s dog had attacked her. He persuaded her not to retaliate. Officer Taylor also prevented a fight at the school’s entrance between the parents of two girls who had gotten into a tiff inside. “These are the small things a lot of people don’t see,” he said.

D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said several officers have left the force, which already suffers from understaffing, because the school program is being phased out and they want to perform this role elsewhere.

Latisha Coleman, the principal of John Hayden Johnson Middle School in Southeast, said it’s “baffling” to the families she serves that D.C. would even consider withdrawing the beloved officer who has been a fixture at the school for years. Ms. Coleman said the school locked down three times in three weeks during January alone. When gunshots rang out during dismissal last month, her officer got everyone safely back inside. She said he also recently discovered guns tucked away in an alley by the school. “In a recent student focus group, our students asked for an even stronger police presence,” she testified last week during a D.C. Council budget oversight hearing.

Federal data released in January by the National Center for Education Statistics shows nearly 70 percent of schools “strongly agree” that school resource officers have a positive effect. In D.C., an anonymous survey of 205 principals and vice principals in 2021 found that 67 percent strongly or somewhat opposed getting rid of the officers. Just 12 percent of school leaders supported removing officers.

To her credit, Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) resisted pressure to pull police out of schools during the tumultuous summer of 2020. She said a survey of parents in the country’s largest Black-majority school system showed 80 percent wanted to keep the officers.

Nationally, more than 349,000 children at 377 schools have experienced gun violence during school hours since the Columbine High School massacre in 1999, including a record 46 school shootings in 2022. Days after a shooting left seven dead, including the perpetrator, at a private Christian school in Nashville last month, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) signed a law to allow private schools to contract with local law enforcement agencies to hire school resource offices.

Four D.C. Council members introduced a bill last month to reinstate the police department’s School Safety Division, which is where school resource officers work. They are Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8); Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7); Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), the public safety committee chair; and council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D). Mr. White said students often tell him that school safety is their top concern.

Deploying police doesn’t come at the expense of making social workers, psychologists and counselors available to students amid the teen mental health crisis. Sah Brown, the principal of Jackson-Reed High in Northwest, said he’s adding four behavioral specialists and an additional coordinator to work with students on productively resolving conflicts. “While these positions will help address safety, they don’t match the level of protection that comes with having a school resource officer within the building,” he said.

Officers are an important element of a holistic approach to school safety. D.C. should welcome them back.

