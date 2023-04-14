Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A bullet fired from a holstered pistol through a man’s thigh and into his calf; through another’s buttock and into his ankle; into a policewoman’s groin while the gun was her purse as she walked to her car — all without anyone pulling the trigger. These are only a few examples of how the extremely popular SIG Sauer P320 has injured its owners in recent years. There’s no excuse.

An investigation by The Post and the Trace reveals that more than 100 people claim their P320 pistols discharged on their own, resulting in at least 80 wounds from which many victims still suffer today. Experts are confident that the number and frequency of injuries point to a flaw in the firearm’s design — and indeed, the model is vulnerable to this kind of malfunction. The gun is effectively fully cocked at rest, meaning that pulling the trigger releases the striker, already under tension, to send out a round. Similar models usually include external safeties to dial down the risk. Yet all but one civilian-branded model of the P320 do not. And the internal safeties, apparently, aren’t doing the job.

How is this firearm still on the market? A decades-old carveout to a regulatory regime is to blame.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission routinely mandates or endorses recalls of a range products: from carbon monoxide detectors whose alarms fail to go off, to footed pajamas with the potential to cut their infant wearers. Guns, however, are the perplexing exception. The 1972 law creating the commission contains an amendment excluding firearms from regulation by the agency. That means it doesn’t have the authority to do anything about reports of pistols spontaneously discharging — from hips, from handbags, or in cafeterias full of children, as The Post noted one school resource officer’s weapon apparently did. It can’t even investigate possible defects.

The only entities that can hold firearms makers to account are the makers themselves. Which is not an acceptable state of affairs. SIG Sauer has sold the P320 to hundreds of thousands of civilians and more than a thousand law enforcement outfits across the nation. The company, which has sole responsibility to inform consumers of issues with its products, denies there’s a problem at all. The most the firm has done is launch a voluntary upgrade program, without replacing guns already on store shelves and without requiring retailers to inform buyers of any risk. And in any case, it’s unclear the upgrade has resolved the alleged defect. Just ask the retired Air Force veteran whose upgraded weapon fired a bullet through his hand as he inspected it for a chambered round.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) has been pushing in Congress to empower a regulatory authority to investigate reports of these weapons’ flaws and initiate recalls. She deserves the utmost credit for taking on the question, not least because her husband, Rep. John D. Dingell, crafted the amendment that created the exemption all those years ago. The gun lobby has treated even the basic safety measures as a political nonstarter — perhaps wary that any regulation, however modest, is prelude to more heavy-handed restrictions. Yet the refusal to ensure that bearing arms is as safe as possible for those who choose to do it, from police to responsible hobbyists, hurts gun owners most of all.

