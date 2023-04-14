Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I’ve been practicing medicine for more than 35 years. It is recognized that medicine is a social science, with roots not only in the behavior of our patients but in their culture as well. But politics is threatening the practice of medicine and doctors’ ability to care for patients. Politics now is not only in the treatment room but on the prescribing pad as well.

During the pandemic, when we all were overburdened, my colleagues went to court instead of the hospital, spending days saying why they should not be forced to give ivermectin to treat covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Political questions had to be answered.

Anthony S. Fauci directed much of the public response for the pandemic, and he faced personal threats and even death threats. He gave scientific answers, but the game we now play is not based in science. It’s based in politics.

In Texas, U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk ruled that the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone two decades ago was invalid because it was unsafe. He decided. The FDA collects studies and carefully examines them. The judge had no science, but he did have politics behind him.

Doctors used to joke that a doctor needed to practice with a second opinion from a lawyer. Now the approval of every medication and every medical treatment is in question. If the ruling stands, any medication can be removed not for any scientific reasons but for political reasons.

Knowing that any medication or medical treatment could be removed based on political feelings is incredibly frightening. Nearly every physician is scared. Every patient should be as well. Literally, our ability to treat you is at risk — at any time, for any condition.

I’m really scared this time.

Paul Kettl, Philadelphia

From roughly the 1770s to the 1970s, first encouraged by the Founding Fathers and the First Amendment, there was steady if uneven disestablishment of religion as the wall of separation between church and state was built and strengthened. Since then, executives and legislatures, joined and encouraged by the judiciary, have been rapidly dismantling that wall.

Establishmentarians are acting at the same time that the nation is becoming more secular — and probably as a reaction to that. About 120 years ago, “Mr. Dooley” opined that the Supreme Court followed the election returns; now, the courts are defying elections and polls, judiciously saying, “Secularists will not replace us.”

The most recent example was the decision by U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, a man with “deeply held Christian beliefs,” as reported by the April 9 front-page article “Judge ‘was made for’ antiabortion ruling on pill,” whose decision was given on a Christian holy day.

James Madison exaggerated the ability of the Constitution’s checks and balances to protect us from a Donald Trump. And, sadly, the courts are intent on proving that Alexander Hamilton erred in believing that lacking the power of the sword or the purse would keep the judiciary the “least dangerous” branch of government.

Paul H. Blackman, Falls Church

