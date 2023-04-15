The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Opinion Justice Thomas should make full disclosure, as the law requires

April 15, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. EDT
Justice Clarence Thomas in the formal group photograph at the Supreme Court on Oct. 7, 2022. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg News)
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas appears to have failed more than once to file a full financial disclosure report. On April 6, ProPublica revealed that for years, Justice Thomas had not disclosed luxury trips and other gifts from Texas billionaire Harlan Crow, including on Mr. Crow’s private jet and superyacht. On Thursday, ProPublica reported that Mr. Crow purchased properties in Savannah, Ga., from Justice Thomas and his relatives in 2014. Again, the justice failed to make a proper disclosure.

The real estate sale is the first reported transaction in which money changed hands between the billionaire and the justice. Previously they maintained that all the hospitality was based on personal friendship and therefore exempt from disclosure requirements. They have also contended that Mr. Crow had no business before the court, although the Dallas real estate developer has a history of donations to conservative causes and the Republican Party.

The real estate deal is different, and Justice Thomas’s failure to disclose it potentially more clearly runs afoul of the law. According to ProPublica, Mr. Crow purchased a home where the justice’s elderly mother was living. “Soon after the sale was completed, contractors began work on tens of thousands of dollars of improvements on the two-bedroom, one-bathroom home, which looks out onto a patch of orange trees,” ProPublica reported. “The renovations included a carport, a repaired roof and a new fence and gates, according to city permit records and blueprints.”

Mr. Crow told ProPublica he purchased the property at market rates and was simply intending to preserve it for a future museum to honor Justice Thomas. But this does not excuse Justice Thomas from his obligations. The Ethics in Government Act of 1978 requires federal officials, including justices, to report details of most real estate sales over $1,000. According to ProPublica, Justice Thomas never did so with the Savannah property sale. The form he filed for that year also had a space to report the identity of the buyer in any private transaction, such as a real estate deal. That space is blank, ProPublica reported.

Justice Thomas should immediately review all his financial disclosure reports, amend them with the newly revealed transactions and add any information he has not reported. The Judicial Conference of the United States, which oversees the federal judiciary, should press him to do so if he fails to complete the reports on his own. The conference should then examine Justice Thomas’s conduct and determine whether his repeated nondisclosure merits a referral to the Justice Department.

Justice Thomas’s lapses undermine public trust in the court. They also reflect a disturbing indifference to official rules that is unacceptable for a justice, or any public servant.

