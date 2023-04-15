5 Comeuppance for journalistic corruption

What will it mean for journalism as a profession and speech protections if the jury finds against Fox News? Sara Fischer, an Axios reporter and media analyst for CNN, said, “There’s a part of me as a journalist that’s a little bit worried about this case, because if Fox is to lose, essentially the precedent that is being set is that people who are powerful, that want to sue news organizations, you can, you know the bar gets lowered a little bit for to an extent if Fox loses this case.”

Others have voiced adjacent concerns. “A ruling against Fox would be a major blow to media freedoms generally, subjecting news outlets to the prospect of outsize liability whenever they report on newsworthy allegations that turn out to be false,” wrote former attorney general William P. Barr.

We appreciate these concerns. We also dismiss them.

The Fox News conduct exposed by Dominion’s litigation is sui generis: The network’s top executives, hosts and producers knew that the election-fraud claims were bogus, yet they recycled them in a play to appease viewers who were leaving the network for more conspiratorial pastures such as Newsmax. And not only did Fox News employees know the claims were false; so did everyone else in media.

So this wasn’t an instance of Fox News honestly reporting allegations whose veracity it couldn’t quite nail down in real time. Rather, the network drove a false narrative while caring little about the collateral damage to Dominion’s reputation.

Journalists who don’t lie, don’t seed their reporting with ideologically driven fantasies, don’t fork over their platforms to people telling tall tales and don’t diss the fact-checkers in their own organization have little cause for concern about a curtailment of media freedom stemming from the case at hand.