Davis recently ruled that all these claims were false.
The allegations aired on programs anchored by high-profile Fox personalities, including Maria Bartiromo, Tucker Carlson, Lou Dobbs (now a former host), Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro, as well as on the morning show “Fox & Friends.” In its legal filings and public statements, Fox News has framed the proceedings as a test of the Constitution: “Dominion’s lawsuit is a political crusade in search of a financial windfall, but the real cost would be cherished First Amendment rights,” one recent network statement said, suggesting that “a verdict for Dominion and its private equity owners would have grave consequences for the entire journalism profession.”
Here are five things to watch for in Dominion Voting Systems v. Fox News Network:
First Amendment claims
Dominion’s lawyers are apparently weary of watching Fox News drape itself in claims of constitutional protections for speech. In a pretrial motion, Dominion petitioned that “at trial, Fox should not be permitted to use inflammatory and legally erroneous First Amendment concepts in order to mislead the jury and implicitly urge jury nullification.”
There’s a measure of self-contradiction, of course, in policing discourse about the First Amendment. Davis denied the motion, though he warned Fox News lawyers in a pretrial hearing this week: “To stand up on the podium and tell the jury that under the First Amendment, all speech is protected, will get you an objection.” Threats and falsely yelling “fire” in a crowded theater are not protected speech, he pointed out.
The standard that Dominion must meet is called “actual malice” — which requires showing that Fox News knowingly broadcast false statements or proceeded with reckless disregard of the truth or falsity of the allegations. That standard, set by the 1964 case New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, has actually protected Fox News for years against lawsuits over the hard-edge (and often false) claims it has broadcast about Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, George Soros and other liberals or Democratic politicians.
Dominion, on the other hand, hadn’t served as a quotidian punching bag for Fox News ideologues over the years. It had the misfortune of finding itself embedded in a stolen-election conspiracy theory. Perhaps the hosts figured that the Sullivan protections would safeguard them again.
It’s possible that will turn out to be right.
A legal slog
The legal standard for defamation places a heavy workload on Dominion lawyers, who have to prove what the people “responsible” for the cited broadcasts were thinking at the time they produced them. Dominion’s filings brim with painstaking narratives documenting the news intake of Fox News hosts, their supervisors and their underlings in the contentious weeks following Election Day 2020.
For instance: Dominion’s motion for summary judgment dedicates more than 10 pages to its argument that then-host Dobbs and the people around him knew full well that allegations the voting tech company played a role in election-rigging were nonsense. The stream of debunking information flowing into the Dobbs team was robust in mid-November, Dominion told the court, yet Dobbs allowed Sidney Powell, an attorney working to help President Donald Trump overturn the lawful election results, to spout falsehoods on his program into December.
In its own summary judgment filing, Fox News counterargued that Dobbs was merely airing allegations cited by prominent lawyers, including Powell and Rudy Giuliani; that Dobbs mentioned on air denials from Dominion; that he voiced his constitutionally protected opinion on these matters; and that reasonable viewers would understand his broadcasts to be discussions of allegations, not smears.
Sorting this all out will require testimony from a parade of witnesses, including Fox News hosts, producers and executives. This will be a marathon.
Nervous lawyers
“I will stop you,” Davis warned the assembled lawyers in pretrial hearings, should an attorney attempt to tell the jury something that conflicted with the court’s findings. That is, Davis has promised to intervene and notify jurors that what they just heard was wrong.
Dan Webb, chief attorney for Fox News, addressed the judge on this matter: “I am giving the opening statement, and I am not going to get up there and have you tell me I did it wrong.” Later, he previewed one of his likely points: that network hosts are preparing to testify that they themselves didn’t make allegedly defamatory statements — people such as Powell did.
Davis wasn’t having it. “I will turn to the jury and I will say, ‘Mr. Webb is incorrect,’” he warned. Under the law, the judge explained, allowing Powell or anyone else to make a defamatory statement constitutes publication. There’s no worming out of it.
Webb pledged that he wouldn’t step over the line; Davis responded that he appeared to be “trying” to do so.
Webb repeatedly attempted to beta-test his opening statement with the judge, who at one point told Webb that he couldn’t “write it for you.” Later, after another inquiry from Webb, Davis said, “I’m just going to reiterate everything I’ve said now maybe eight times.”
Justin Nelson, an attorney for Dominion, also betrayed jitters about having his opening statement halted. He asked whether he could explain “actual malice” in his opening statement.
“I would hope so,” responded the judge.
What’s a ‘reasonable viewer’?
If anyone comes to the aid of Fox News, it’ll be the “reasonable viewer.” The network’s legal filings have leaned heavily on this mythical figure. In a court filing, for instance, Fox News wrote: “It is plain as day that any reasonable viewer would understand that Fox News was covering and commenting on allegations about Dominion, not reporting that the allegations were true.”
From the same filing: “In context, a reasonable viewer would understand that the claims about Dominion were allegations made by Giuliani, not demonstrable fact.”
And: “The key question is whether a reasonable viewer, when viewing a statement in the ‘over-all context in which the assertions were made,’ would interpret the statement as stating defamatory facts about the plaintiff, or as merely reporting newsworthy allegations made by others.”
The “reasonable viewer” also notched several mentions in the arguments for summary judgment. At one point, Davis asked how to perceive the reasonable viewer: “Do I use a reasonable viewer from Fox, or do I use a reasonable viewer who doesn’t watch TV news stations?”
That’s a really good question, though it could be stated more directly — at this point, does Fox News have any reasonable viewers?
Comeuppance for journalistic corruption
What will it mean for journalism as a profession and speech protections if the jury finds against Fox News? Sara Fischer, an Axios reporter and media analyst for CNN, said, “There’s a part of me as a journalist that’s a little bit worried about this case, because if Fox is to lose, essentially the precedent that is being set is that people who are powerful, that want to sue news organizations, you can, you know the bar gets lowered a little bit for to an extent if Fox loses this case.”
Others have voiced adjacent concerns. “A ruling against Fox would be a major blow to media freedoms generally, subjecting news outlets to the prospect of outsize liability whenever they report on newsworthy allegations that turn out to be false,” wrote former attorney general William P. Barr.
We appreciate these concerns. We also dismiss them.
The Fox News conduct exposed by Dominion’s litigation is sui generis: The network’s top executives, hosts and producers knew that the election-fraud claims were bogus, yet they recycled them in a play to appease viewers who were leaving the network for more conspiratorial pastures such as Newsmax. And not only did Fox News employees know the claims were false; so did everyone else in media.
So this wasn’t an instance of Fox News honestly reporting allegations whose veracity it couldn’t quite nail down in real time. Rather, the network drove a false narrative while caring little about the collateral damage to Dominion’s reputation.
Journalists who don’t lie, don’t seed their reporting with ideologically driven fantasies, don’t fork over their platforms to people telling tall tales and don’t diss the fact-checkers in their own organization have little cause for concern about a curtailment of media freedom stemming from the case at hand.
Plus, veteran media defense attorney Lee Levine says it’s “highly unlikely” that the “set of facts that comprise this case will replicate themselves in any defamation case against a legitimate journalistic enterprise.”