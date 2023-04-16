The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion Emmanuel Macron should have stayed home

By the
|
April 17, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. EDT
French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a tea ceremony at the Guandong province governor's residence in Guangzhou, China, on April 7. (Thibault Camus/AP Photo)
Listen
3 min

French President Emmanuel Macron might have thought he could escape turmoil at home and burnish his credentials as a global statesman by making a high-level state visit to China earlier this month. Instead, he exposed disunity in Europe over Beijing, he handed Chinese President Xi Jinping a propaganda coup, and, for good measure, he threw Taiwan under the bus by suggesting Europeans should not follow the United States in defending the island in the event of a Chinese invasion.

Make sense of the news fast with our daily newsletter

That’s a lot of damage from a three-day trip.

Mr. Macron’s stated intention for making the trip was laudable — to try to urge Mr. Xi to use his leverage with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his atrocious war in Ukraine. “We, Europeans, would be mistaken to let Russia be the only European nation speaking to China,” he said on arriving in Beijing. But the presence of a planeload of business leaders accompanying Mr. Macron underscored how the visit was always as much about signing commercial deals as coaxing Mr. Xi to help end the war.

Deals were signed, some $15 billion worth, for civilian nuclear energy, wind power, cosmetics, Airbus jets, poultry, beef and pork, among others. But Mr. Macron went further than the normal commercial agreements. After being feted with a red-carpet welcome, cannons firing, banquets and a no-necktie walk with Mr. Xi around the picturesque Pine Garden in Guangzhou with a chat over tea, the two presidents signed a 51-point joint declaration that mentioned only a vague goal to “support all efforts to restore peace in Ukraine.” Nothing condemning Russia’s clear aggression, and no mention of China using its leverage.

Skip to end of carousel
  • The Biden administration releases a review on the Colorado River.
  • The misery of Belarus’s political prisoners should not be ignored.
  • Biden has a new border plan.
  • The United States should keep the pressure on Nicaragua.
  • America’s fight against inflation isn’t over.
  • The Taliban has doubled down on the repression of women.
The Biden administration released an environmental impact statement outlining options for cutting use of the Colorado River. Water allocations could prioritize farmers in California based on centuries-old water rights, or involve proportional cuts to Arizona, California and Nevada. The review also included the costs of the status quo.
The administration will likely decide on a course of action by August. As we outlined in an editorial in February, a voluntary agreement between the states is the best option — and a dramatic reimagining of water use is needed thereafter.
Ihar Losik, one of hundreds of young people unjustly jailed in Belarus for opposing Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorship, attempted suicide but was saved and sent to a prison medical unit, according to the human rights group Viasna. Losik, 30, a blogger who led a popular Telegram channel, was arrested in 2020 and is serving a 15-year prison term on charges of “organizing riots” and “incitement to hatred.” His wife is also a political prisoner. Read more about their struggle — and those of other political prisoners — in a recent editorial.
The Department of Homeland Security has provided details of a plan to prevent a migrant surge along the southern border. The administration would presumptively deny asylum to migrants who failed to seek it in a third country en route — unless they face “an extreme and imminent threat” of rape, kidnapping, torture or murder. Critics allege that this is akin to an illegal Trump-era policy. In fact, President Biden is acting lawfully in response to what was fast becoming an unmanageable flow at the border. Read our most recent editorial on the U.S. asylum system.
Some 222 Nicaraguan political prisoners left that Central American country for the United States in February. President Daniel Ortega released and sent them into exile in a single motion. Nevertheless, it appears that Mr. Ortega let them go under pressure from economic sanctions the United States imposed on his regime when he launched a wave of repression in 2018. The Biden administration should keep the pressure on. Read recent editorials about the situation in Nicaragua.
Inflation remains stubbornly high at 6.4 percent in January. The Federal Reserve’s job is not done in this fight. More interest rate hikes are needed. Read a recent editorial about inflation and the Fed.
Afghanistan’s rulers had promised that barring women from universities was only temporary. But private universities got a letter on Jan. 28 warning them that women are prohibited from taking university entrance examinations. Afghanistan has 140 private universities across 24 provinces, with around 200,000 students. Out of those, some 60,000 to 70,000 are women, the AP reports. Read a recent editorial on women’s rights in Afghanistan.

1/7

End of carousel

It gets worse. In the agreement billed as France’s new “global strategic partnership with China,” Mr. Macron and Mr. Xi agreed to “deepen exchanges” between the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Southern Theater and the French military units in the Pacific. And at a time of U.S. and European anxiety about high-tech exports to China, Mr. Macron instead agreed to “the fair and non-discriminatory treatment of licence applications from Chinese companies.”

Follow Editorial Board's opinions

Mr. Macron largely seemed to adopt all the Chinese talking points about the emergence of a new “multipolar” world and the end of a “Cold War mentality.”

Mr. Macron saved his biggest gaffe for the flight home, telling Politico and Les Echos aboard his plane that, when it comes to Taiwan, Europe needed to avoid becoming “America’s followers” and getting “caught up in crises that are not ours.” The outcry was predictably swift, in the United States, across Europe and, of course, in Taiwan.

If there was any doubt about how this trip became a triumph for Mr. Xi, just look at the glowing stories and headlines in some of China’s state-run media. “Macron’s visit to China seen to boost ties,” said one headline in the China Daily newspaper. Another headline on an opinion piece said, “Macron sets good example with visit.” Or take the nationalist tabloid Global Times, which crowed, “Macron broke U.S.’ calculation to contain China.”

U.S. and European diplomats will be left dealing with the fallout from this disastrous trip, not least in the extent to which it undermined deterrence of Chinese aggression in Taiwan, a boisterous democracy that the West should seek to protect. It would have been better for Mr. Macron to stay and deal with the problems at home instead of creating a new mess overseas.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; Mili Mitra (public policy solutions and audience development); Keith B. Richburg (foreign affairs); and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...