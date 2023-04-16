Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the Summer Love, a ramshackle wooden sailboat, foundered on a sandbar and broke apart, it was just a few hundred feet from the shore of a southern Italian beach resort, close enough for the migrants onboard to have shouted for help — if anyone had been within earshot. But it was 4 o’clock in the morning, the churning surf drove them away from land and many of the migrants — from Afghanistan, Syria and elsewhere — could not swim. By the time an Italian coast guard rescue vessel arrived almost three hours later, roughly half of the boat’s 200 passengers had drowned, including at least 34 children.

That incident, on Feb. 26, represented the single worst tragedy at sea this year amid a dramatic surge of migrants from Africa and the Middle East desperate to reach European soil. It has cast a damning light on Europe’s bungling, inhumane and denialist stance toward the problem. Without a more coherent, coordinated and compassionate policy, the result will be more bodies washing ashore and more hand-wringing from officials.

While the Summer Love set sail from Turkey, the exodus this year — the worst in seven years — has consisted increasingly of Black African migrants in Tunisia fleeing rising intolerance and a disintegrating economy, both accelerated by the government in Tunis. It has triggered warnings from Italy, the migrants’ main destination, that hundreds of thousands more are planning to make the risky trip as weather and maritime conditions improve this spring and summer.

The swelling human tide has exacted a terrible toll at sea — more than 500 migrants heading to Europe have died already this year, according to the United Nations, and more than 30,000 others have made it to Italy, more than four times the number of arrivals in the equivalent period last year. In just the four days ending April 10, Italian authorities said they had mounted operations in the Mediterranean to rescue more than 3,000 migrant passengers aboard boats in distress.

Last week the Italian government declared a six-month national state of emergency to cope with the crisis. “Let’s be clear, this doesn’t resolve the problem, whose solution is tied to a mindful and responsible intervention of the European Union,” Civil Protection and Sea Policies Minister Nello Musumeci said.

Based on previous arrivals, we can assume that most of the migrants hope to make it to the United Kingdom or Germany, neither of which is keen to welcome them despite tight labor markets. That hostility is part of the incoherence of the European response.

The blame for what is rapidly becoming an emergency is widely shared. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, on the heels of the pandemic’s economic ravages, spurred inflation for fuel, food and other commodities, which worsened already bad conditions in sub-Saharan Africa. Migrants from that region have made their way to North Africa — first to Libya, which imposed a crackdown and menaced volunteer rescue vessels offshore, and more recently to Tunisia.

In Tunisia, the authoritarian president, Kais Saied, has fueled a racist backlash against the migrants as their numbers have grown, not least to distract public attention from a domestic economic meltdown largely of his making. Migrants have faced escalating attacks and discrimination following his charge in February that “hordes” of illegal migrants had imported “violence, crime and unacceptable practices” in a “conspiracy” to change Tunisia’s “demographic composition.”

That baseless rhetoric touched off evictions, firings and physical assaults on migrants, thousands of whom, along with Tunisians themselves, have taken to the seas in search of better fortunes. On April 6, Mr. Saied, rejecting conditions outlined by the International Monetary Fund, deepened his nation’s anguish by rejecting a $1.9 billion bailout.

Partly as a result of Tunisia’s ongoing turmoil, Italy has projected that some 900,000 migrants could attempt to set sail for Europe. The right-wing Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, who as a candidate last year pledged to block migrants from arriving, has floundered in that attempt. She has pushed the IMF to release the funds to Tunisia despite Mr. Saied’s refusal to accept reforms attached to the loan.

Ms. Meloni rightly wants Europe’s help in resettling the migrants, relatively few of whom want to remain in Italy. Among other proposals, she has asked the E.U. to funnel money to North African countries in return for stanching the flow of migrants and cracking down on the smugglers who profit from their plight. But her pleas have so far yielded no results from her partners in the E.U., including many that have accepted hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

In the meantime, Ms. Meloni has aggravated the crisis by imposing strict rules on rescue boats operated by charities — for instance, forcing them to sail to distant ports on Italy’s coast after picking up migrants in distress, limiting the time they can spend searching for other boats in trouble. The idea is to disincentivize smugglers by letting them know no safety net will be available for vessels that encounter trouble. The effect has been to make already dangerous voyages more likely to end with loss of life.

Europe would be wise to widen the aperture of legal paths of immigration from Africa and the Middle East, as the Biden administration has done with migrants from Latin America. That could provide both a safety valve to relieve some pressure on the countries migrants are leaving as well as a supply of legal, low-cost labor for regions beset by worker shortages. In the longer term, it will take Western assistance, including E.U. funds, to help provide stability and economic opportunities in African countries that offer little of either to their beleaguered citizens, prompting them to seek better lives in Europe.

