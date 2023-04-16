Dana Milbank’s excellent quest to replace turf grass and invasive plants in his yard with native plants struck a chord with all of us who care about the Chesapeake Bay. Though his April 9 Sunday Opinion column, “ Springtime in my garden of good and evil ,” highlighted benefits to wildlife, I’ll add another: Cutting out turf grass and going native contribute to cleaner rivers and streams and a healthier bay.

After it rains, polluted runoff from parking lots, driveways, streets and other developed areas flows into storm drains and local waterways, picking up oil, pet waste, salt, soil and other contaminants. The fertilizer and other chemicals used on lawns join this polluted runoff, fouling the nearest stream and contributing to harmful algal blooms and dead zones in the Chesapeake Bay. What’s the solution? The leaves and roots of trees, shrubs and native perennial plants do an excellent job of holding and absorbing storm water before it washes pollutants downstream.

Have you ever noticed how droplets of water cling to the leaves of trees after rainfall? Or how gardens thirstily drink up quantities of water that would quickly form puddles on a lawn? Start small. Simply reducing or eliminating fertilizer use is a step in the right direction. If you have a perpetually soggy patch of yard, introduce plants that thrive with wet feet. Or cut down on mowing by converting part of your yard into a native wildflower meadow. Adding trees to your yard reduces erosion while providing needed habitat for birds and bees. Not only will the local wildlife thank you, nearby streams and the Chesapeake Bay will, too.